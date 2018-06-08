Passport strategy for authenticating with Azure OAuth 2.0 API.

This module lets you authenticate using Azure in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Azure / Office 365 authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Installation

npm install passport-azure-oauth

Usage

Configure Strategy

The Azure authentication strategy authenticates users using a Azure / Microsoft Office 365 account using OAuth 2.0. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a client ID, client secret, tenant id, resource and redirect URL.

passport .use ( new AzureOAuthStrategy ({ clientId : AzureOAuth_ClientId,

clientSecret: AzureOAuth_ClientSecret, tenantId : AzureOAuth_AppTenantId, resource : AzureOAuth_AuthResource, redirectURL : AzureOAuth_RedirectURL, user : : AzureOAuth_User, proxy : { host : 'myProxyHost', port : 'myProxyPort', protocol : 'https' // http / https } }, function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) { return done(err, user); } ));

clientId : Id of the registered azure online application.

clientSecret : Password of the registered azure online application.

tenantId : Open Azure Online, navigate to the application, click on "VIEW ENDPOINTS", copy the GUID after the host url. You can also use the value "common" to auto detect your tenant id.

resource : Url to the Azure / Office 365 resource your app wants to access. e.g.: "https://outlook.office365.com/" to access Office 365 Mail Api

proxy : The proxy settings passed through the oauth2 module, wich handles the authorization requests.

user : Using this parameter will automatically fill the user input provided value into the login page.

redirectURL :

The redirect URL is an optional parameter to pass additional parameters to your "passport use". If you don't need additional parameters don't pass this parameter to the AzureOauthStrategy configuration.

If you want to use additional parameters with the callback URL you have to verify that :

* the redirect URL is the same url as you configured in the Azure-AD configuration * you pass the same parameters to the origin request and to the callback request. Azure-OAuth creates a dynamic redirect URL with the given parameters and provides it to Azure. Azure throws an "invalid grant" error if the redirect URL of the orgin request and the callback request redirect URL are different.

All parameters given in the new AzureOAuthStrategy({ }) will be passed to your redirectURL. E.g clientId : AzureOAuth_ClientId, clientSecret: AzureOAuth_ClientSecret, tenantId : AzureOAuth_AppTenantId, resource : AzureOAuth_AuthResource, redirectURL : AzureOAuth_RedirectURL, user : : AzureOAuth_User, proxy : { host : 'myProxyHost' , port : 'myProxyPort' , protocol : 'https' // http / https }, myParameter : 'Im a parameter' The callback url looks like <br> "redirectURL + '?redirectUrl=' + redirectUrl + "&" + myParameter="Im a parameter"

Get All available Endpoints for the User

When your app grants multiple permissions for different API's, you can leave the "resource" parameter empty. When its empty, the Office 365 Discovery Service will be invoked to get all available endpoints with accesstokens for the authenticated user.

After a successful authentication, the user object contains a additional object called "endpoints":

{ "username" : "demo@xyz.de" , "displayname" : "Demo User" , "endpoints" : { "RootSite@O365_SHAREPOINT" : { "accessToken" : "eyJ0eXA...myzA" , "serviceName" : "Office 365 SharePoint" , "serviceEndpointUri" : "https://XYZ.sharepoint.com/_api" }, "MyFiles@O365_SHAREPOINT" : { "accessToken" : "eyJ0eXA...myzA" , "serviceName" : "Office 365 SharePoint" , "serviceEndpointUri" : "https://XYZ-my.sharepoint.com/_api/v1.0/me" }, "Directory@AZURE" : { "accessToken" : "eyJ0eXA...myzA" , "serviceName" : "Microsoft Azure" , "serviceEndpointUri" : "https://graph.windows.net/XYZ.onmicrosoft.com/" } }, "accessToken" : "eyJ0eXA...myzA" , "accessTokenExpirationTime" : 1438931641638 , "refreshToken" : "eyJ0eXA...myzA" , "refreshTokenExpirationTime" : 1454832805638 , }

The normal "accessToken" and "refreshToken" are mapped to the resourceId "https://api.office.com/discovery/", so please use the accessTokens from the "endpoints" object.

All Tokens expire in 1 hour, so when the refresh is called all endpoint tokens are refreshed too!

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'azureOAuth' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get( '/auth/azureOAuth' , passport.authenticate( 'azureOAuth' , { failureRedirect: '/login' }), function (req, res) { }); app.get( '/auth/azureOAuth/callback' , passport.authenticate( 'azureOAuth' , { failureRedirect: '/login' }), function (req, res) { res.redirect( '/' ); });

refreshToken : After one initial authentication, you get a refresh token. You can pass it to the authenticate method to simply renew your access token without a new callback.

Credits

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 Thomas Herbst / QuePort

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.