Passport strategy for authenticating with Azure AD using the OAuth 2.0 protocol.

Install

npm install passport-azure-ad-oauth2

Usage

Configure Strategy

The Azure AD OAuth 2.0 authentication strategy authenticates requests by delegating to Azure AD using the OAuth 2.0 protocol.

Applications must supply a verify callback which accepts an accessToken , refresh_token , params and service-specific profile , and then calls the done callback supplying a user , which should be set to false if the credentials are not valid. If an exception occured, err should be set.

Options

clientID : specifies the client id of the application that is registered in Azure Active Directory.

: specifies the client id of the application that is registered in Azure Active Directory. clientSecret : secret used to establish ownership of the client Id.

: secret used to establish ownership of the client Id. callbackURL : URL to which Azure AD will redirect the user after obtaining authorization.

: URL to which Azure AD will redirect the user after obtaining authorization. resource : [optional] the App ID URI of the web API (secured resource).

: [optional] the App ID URI of the web API (secured resource). tenant : [optional] tenant domain (e.g.: contoso.onmicrosoft.com).

: [optional] tenant domain (e.g.: contoso.onmicrosoft.com). useCommonEndpoint : [optional] use "https://login.microsoftonline.com/common" instead of default endpoint (https://login.microsoftonline.com/{tenant}). This is typically enabled if you're using this for a Multi-tenant application in Azure AD (Default: false ).

passport.use( new AzureAdOAuth2Strategy({ clientID : '{YOUR_CLIENT_ID}' , clientSecret : '{YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET}' , callbackURL : 'https://www.example.net/auth/azureadoauth2/callback' , resource : '00000002-0000-0000-c000-000000000000' , tenant : 'contoso.onmicrosoft.com' }, function ( accessToken, refresh_token, params, profile, done ) { var waadProfile = profile || jwt.decode(params.id_token); User.findOrCreate({ id : waadProfile.upn }, function ( err, user ) { done(err, user); }); }));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'azure_ad_oauth2' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get( '/auth/azureadoauth2' , passport.authenticate( 'azure_ad_oauth2' )); app.get( '/auth/azureadoauth2/callback' , passport.authenticate( 'azure_ad_oauth2' , { failureRedirect : '/login' }), function ( req, res ) { res.redirect( '/' ); });

Tests

npm install npm test

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

Credits

Author

Auth0

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.