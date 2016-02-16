Passport strategy for authenticating with Azure AD using the OAuth 2.0 protocol.
$ npm install passport-azure-ad-oauth2
The Azure AD OAuth 2.0 authentication strategy authenticates requests by delegating to Azure AD using the OAuth 2.0 protocol.
Applications must supply a
verify callback which accepts an
accessToken,
refresh_token,
params and service-specific
profile, and then calls the
done callback supplying a
user, which should be set to
false if the credentials are not valid. If an exception occured,
err should be set.
clientID: specifies the client id of the application that is registered in Azure Active Directory.
clientSecret: secret used to establish ownership of the client Id.
callbackURL: URL to which Azure AD will redirect the user after obtaining authorization.
resource: [optional] the App ID URI of the web API (secured resource).
tenant: [optional] tenant domain (e.g.: contoso.onmicrosoft.com).
useCommonEndpoint: [optional] use "https://login.microsoftonline.com/common" instead of default endpoint (https://login.microsoftonline.com/{tenant}). This is typically enabled if you're using this for a Multi-tenant application in Azure AD (Default:
false).
passport.use(new AzureAdOAuth2Strategy({
clientID: '{YOUR_CLIENT_ID}',
clientSecret: '{YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET}',
callbackURL: 'https://www.example.net/auth/azureadoauth2/callback',
resource: '00000002-0000-0000-c000-000000000000',
tenant: 'contoso.onmicrosoft.com'
},
function (accessToken, refresh_token, params, profile, done) {
// currently we can't find a way to exchange access token by user info (see userProfile implementation), so
// you will need a jwt-package like https://github.com/auth0/node-jsonwebtoken to decode id_token and get waad profile
var waadProfile = profile || jwt.decode(params.id_token);
// this is just an example: here you would provide a model *User* with the function *findOrCreate*
User.findOrCreate({ id: waadProfile.upn }, function (err, user) {
done(err, user);
});
}));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'azure_ad_oauth2' strategy, to authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get('/auth/azureadoauth2',
passport.authenticate('azure_ad_oauth2'));
app.get('/auth/azureadoauth2/callback',
passport.authenticate('azure_ad_oauth2', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
function (req, res) {
// Successful authentication, redirect home.
res.redirect('/');
});
$ npm install
$ npm test
If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.