openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

passport-azure-ad-oauth2

by auth0
0.0.4 (see all)

OAuth 2.0 authentication Passport strategies for Windows Azure Active Directory

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.6K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Passport-azure-ad-oauth2

Passport strategy for authenticating with Azure AD using the OAuth 2.0 protocol.

Install

$ npm install passport-azure-ad-oauth2

Usage

Configure Strategy

The Azure AD OAuth 2.0 authentication strategy authenticates requests by delegating to Azure AD using the OAuth 2.0 protocol.

Applications must supply a verify callback which accepts an accessToken, refresh_token, params and service-specific profile, and then calls the done callback supplying a user, which should be set to false if the credentials are not valid. If an exception occured, err should be set.

Options
  • clientID: specifies the client id of the application that is registered in Azure Active Directory.
  • clientSecret: secret used to establish ownership of the client Id.
  • callbackURL: URL to which Azure AD will redirect the user after obtaining authorization.
  • resource: [optional] the App ID URI of the web API (secured resource).
  • tenant: [optional] tenant domain (e.g.: contoso.onmicrosoft.com).
  • useCommonEndpoint: [optional] use "https://login.microsoftonline.com/common" instead of default endpoint (https://login.microsoftonline.com/{tenant}). This is typically enabled if you're using this for a Multi-tenant application in Azure AD (Default: false).
passport.use(new AzureAdOAuth2Strategy({
  clientID: '{YOUR_CLIENT_ID}',
  clientSecret: '{YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET}',
  callbackURL: 'https://www.example.net/auth/azureadoauth2/callback',
  resource: '00000002-0000-0000-c000-000000000000',
  tenant: 'contoso.onmicrosoft.com'
},
function (accessToken, refresh_token, params, profile, done) {
  // currently we can't find a way to exchange access token by user info (see userProfile implementation), so
  // you will need a jwt-package like https://github.com/auth0/node-jsonwebtoken to decode id_token and get waad profile
  var waadProfile = profile || jwt.decode(params.id_token);

  // this is just an example: here you would provide a model *User* with the function *findOrCreate*
  User.findOrCreate({ id: waadProfile.upn }, function (err, user) {
    done(err, user);
  });
}));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate(), specifying the 'azure_ad_oauth2' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get('/auth/azureadoauth2',
  passport.authenticate('azure_ad_oauth2'));

app.get('/auth/azureadoauth2/callback', 
  passport.authenticate('azure_ad_oauth2', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
  function (req, res) {
    // Successful authentication, redirect home.
    res.redirect('/');
  });

Tests

$ npm install
$ npm test

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

Credits

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

Author

Auth0

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial