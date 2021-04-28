 Sign in with Apple for Passport.js

Passport strategy for the new Sign in with Apple feature, now with fetching profile information ✅!

⚠️ Important note: Apple will only provide you with the name and email ONCE which is when the user taps "Sign in with Apple" on your app the first time. Keep in mind that you have to store this in your database at this time! For every login after that, Apple will provide you with a unique ID that you can use to lookup the username in your database.

Example

Live on https://passport-apple.ananay.dev

Example repo: https://github.com/ananay/passport-apple-example

Installation

Install the package via npm / yarn: npm install --save passport-apple

You will also need to install & configure body-parser if using Express: npm install --save body-parser

const bodyParser = require ( "body-parser" ); app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended : true }));

Next, you need to configure your Apple Developer Account with Sign in with Apple.

Steps for that are given here: https://github.com/ananay/apple-auth/blob/master/SETUP.md

Usage

Initialize the strategy as follows:

const AppleStrategy = require ( 'passport-apple' ); passport.use( new AppleStrategy({ clientID : "" , teamID : "" , callbackURL : "" , keyID : "" , privateKeyLocation : "" , passReqToCallback : true }, function ( req, accessToken, refreshToken, idToken, profile, cb ) { cb( null , idToken); }));

Add the login route:

app.get( "/login" , passport.authenticate( 'apple' ));

Finally, add the callback route and handle the response:

app.post( "/auth" , function ( req, res, next ) { passport.authenticate( 'apple' , function ( err, user, info ) { if (err) { if (err == "AuthorizationError" ) { res.send( "Oops! Looks like you didn't allow the app to proceed. Please sign in again! <br /> \ <a href=\"/login\">Sign in with Apple</a>" ); } else if (err == "TokenError" ) { res.send( "Oops! Couldn't get a valid token from Apple's servers! <br /> \ <a href=\"/login\">Sign in with Apple</a>" ); } } else { res.json(user); } })(req, res, next); });

Other Sign in with Apple repos

Check out my other sign in with Apple Repos here.

apple-auth :

https://github.com/ananay/apple-auth

https://npmjs.com/package/apple-auth

FAQ

What's the difference between apple-auth and passport-apple ?

apple-auth is a standalone library for Sign in with Apple. It does not require you to use Passport.js where as passport-apple is used with Passport.js.

⚠️ Legal Disclaimer

This repository is NOT developed, endorsed by Apple Inc. or even related at all to Apple Inc. This library was implemented solely by the community's hardwork, and based on information that is public on Apple Developer's website. The library merely acts as a helper tool for anyone trying to implement Apple's Sign in with Apple.

How is this module different from nicokaiser/passport-apple?

@nicokaiser/passport-apple is a fork of passport-apple that was made when passport-apple couldn't support fetching profile information. passport-apple now supports fetching profile information as well by using a simpler workaround (shoutout to @MotazAbuElnasr for this!) instead of rewriting all of passport-oauth2 .

Questions / Contributing

Feel free to open issues and pull requests. If you would like to be one of the core creators of this library, please reach out to me at i@ananayarora.com or message me on twitter @ananayarora!

