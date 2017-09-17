Passport strategy for anonymous authentication.
This module lets you provide anonymous authentication in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, anonymous authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-anonymous
The anonymous authentication strategy passes authentication for a request,
with
req.user remaining
undefined.
passport.use(new AnonymousStrategy());
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'anonymous' strategy, to
pass authentication of a request. This is typically used alongside a strategy
that verifies credentials, as a fallback for routes that prefer authentication
but can also respond to unauthenticated requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.post('/hello',
passport.authenticate(['basic', 'anonymous'], { session: false }),
function(req, res) {
if (req.user) {
res.json({ name: req.user.username });
} else {
res.json({ name: 'anonymous' });
}
});
For a complete, working example, refer to the login example.
$ npm install
$ npm test
Copyright (c) 2012-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)