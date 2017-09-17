Passport strategy for authenticating with Amazon using the OAuth 2.0 API.
This module lets you authenticate using Amazon in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Amazon authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-amazon
The Amazon authentication strategy authenticates users using an Amazon
account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a
verify callback, which
accepts these credentials and calls
done providing a user, as well as
options specifying a client ID, client secret, and callback URL.
The client ID and secret are obtained by registering an application at the Login with Amazon Developer Center.
passport.use(new AmazonStrategy({
clientID: AMAZON_CLIENT_ID,
clientSecret: AMAZON_CLIENT_SECRET,
callbackURL: "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/amazon/callback"
},
function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
User.findOrCreate({ amazonId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
return done(err, user);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'amazon' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get('/auth/amazon',
passport.authenticate('amazon'));
app.get('/auth/amazon/callback',
passport.authenticate('amazon', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
function(req, res) {
// Successful authentication, redirect home.
res.redirect('/');
});
For a complete, working example, refer to the login example.
$ npm install --dev
$ make test
Copyright (c) 2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)