Passport strategy for authenticating with Amazon using the OAuth 2.0 API.

This module lets you authenticate using Amazon in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Amazon authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

npm install passport-amazon

Usage

Configure Strategy

The Amazon authentication strategy authenticates users using an Amazon account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a client ID, client secret, and callback URL.

The client ID and secret are obtained by registering an application at the Login with Amazon Developer Center.

passport.use( new AmazonStrategy({ clientID : AMAZON_CLIENT_ID, clientSecret : AMAZON_CLIENT_SECRET, callbackURL : "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/amazon/callback" }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done ) { User.findOrCreate({ amazonId : profile.id }, function ( err, user ) { return done(err, user); }); } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'amazon' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get( '/auth/amazon' , passport.authenticate( 'amazon' )); app.get( '/auth/amazon/callback' , passport.authenticate( 'amazon' , { failureRedirect : '/login' }), function ( req, res ) { res.redirect( '/' ); });

Examples

For a complete, working example, refer to the login example.

Tests

npm install --dev make test

Credits

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)