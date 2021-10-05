Active Directory strategy for
passport.js
This Strategy is a "fork" of
passport-windowsauth that uses the
activedirectory module instead of directly calling
ldapjs.
The module works almost identically except that the
verify function is passed the
ActiveDirectory object as a parameter so that you can use the query functions included in
activedirectory during verification. This is useful when using nested AD groups where you want to identify if a user is a member of a root level group.
var passport = require('passport')
var ActiveDirectoryStrategy = require('passport-activedirectory')
passport.use(new ActiveDirectoryStrategy({
integrated: false,
ldap: {
url: 'ldap://my.domain.com',
baseDN: 'DC=my,DC=domain,DC=com',
username: 'readuser@my.domain.com',
password: 'readuserspassword'
}
}, function (profile, ad, done) {
ad.isUserMemberOf(profile._json.dn, 'AccessGroup', function (err, isMember) {
if (err) return done(err)
return done(null, profile)
})
}))
var opts = { failWithError: true }
app.post('/login', passport.authenticate('ActiveDirectory', opts), function(req, res) {
res.json(req.user)
}, function (err) {
res.status(401).send('Not Authenticated')
})
// example request
// > curl -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"username":"xyz","password":"xyz"}' http://localhost/login
activedirectory
var passport = require('passport')
var ActiveDirectoryStrategy = require('passport-activedirectory')
var ActiveDirectory = require('activedirectory')
var ad = new ActiveDirectory({
url: 'ldap://my.domain.com',
baseDN: 'DC=my,DC=domain,DC=com',
username: 'readuser@my.domain.com',
password: 'readuserspassword'
})
passport.use(new ActiveDirectoryStrategy({
integrated: false,
ldap: ad
}, function (profile, ad, done) {
ad.isUserMemberOf(profile._json.dn, 'AccessGroup', function (err, isMember) {
if (err) return done(err)
return done(null, profile)
})
}))
options,
verify )
options {
Object } - Options for connecting and verification
integrated=true] {
Boolean } - Use windows integrated login. For username and password authentication set this to
false
passReqToCallback=false] {
Boolean } - Pass the request to the callback
usernameField="username"] {
String } - request body field to use for the username
passwordField="password"] {
String } - request body field to use for the password
mapProfile] {
Function } - Custom profile mapping function. Takes user object as only parameter and returns a profile object.
_json is added to the object with the full object
ldap] {
Object |
ActiveDirectory } - LDAP connection object. Extended properties are documented here. You may also supply an instance of
activedirectory instead.
url {
String } - LDAP URL (e.g.
ldap://my.domain.com)
baseDN {
String } - Base LDAP DN to search for users in
username {
String } - User name of account with access to search the directory
password {
String } - Password for username
filter] {
Function } - Takes
username as its only parameter and returns an ldap query for that user
attributes] {
Array } - Array of attributes to include in the profile under the
profile._json key. The
dn property is always added because it is used to authenticate the user
verify {
Function } - Verification function. Depending on the options supplied the signature will be one of the following
verify ( profile, ad, done ) - Using ldap
verify( req, profile, ad, done ) - Using ldap and with the
passReqToCallback option set to
true
verify ( profile, done ) - Not using ldap
verify ( req, profile, done ) - Not using ldap and with the
passReqToCallback option set to
true
profile {
Object } - User profile object
req {
Object } - request object
ad {
Object } -
ActiveDirectory instance
done {
Function } - Passport callback
passport-windowsauth
activedirectory