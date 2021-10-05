Active Directory strategy for passport.js

This Strategy is a "fork" of passport-windowsauth that uses the activedirectory module instead of directly calling ldapjs .

The module works almost identically except that the verify function is passed the ActiveDirectory object as a parameter so that you can use the query functions included in activedirectory during verification. This is useful when using nested AD groups where you want to identify if a user is a member of a root level group.

Example

Setup

var passport = require ( 'passport' ) var ActiveDirectoryStrategy = require ( 'passport-activedirectory' ) passport.use( new ActiveDirectoryStrategy({ integrated : false , ldap : { url : 'ldap://my.domain.com' , baseDN : 'DC=my,DC=domain,DC=com' , username : 'readuser@my.domain.com' , password : 'readuserspassword' } }, function ( profile, ad, done ) { ad.isUserMemberOf(profile._json.dn, 'AccessGroup' , function ( err, isMember ) { if (err) return done(err) return done( null , profile) }) }))

Protecting a path

var opts = { failWithError : true } app.post( '/login' , passport.authenticate( 'ActiveDirectory' , opts), function ( req, res ) { res.json(req.user) }, function ( err ) { res.status( 401 ).send( 'Not Authenticated' ) })

Optionally reuse an existing instance of activedirectory

var passport = require ( 'passport' ) var ActiveDirectoryStrategy = require ( 'passport-activedirectory' ) var ActiveDirectory = require ( 'activedirectory' ) var ad = new ActiveDirectory({ url : 'ldap://my.domain.com' , baseDN : 'DC=my,DC=domain,DC=com' , username : 'readuser@my.domain.com' , password : 'readuserspassword' }) passport.use( new ActiveDirectoryStrategy({ integrated : false , ldap : ad }, function ( profile, ad, done ) { ad.isUserMemberOf(profile._json.dn, 'AccessGroup' , function ( err, isMember ) { if (err) return done(err) return done( null , profile) }) }))

API

ActiveDirectoryStrategy ( options , verify )

options { Object } - Options for connecting and verification [ integrated=true ] { Boolean } - Use windows integrated login. For username and password authentication set this to false [ passReqToCallback=false ] { Boolean } - Pass the request to the callback [ usernameField="username" ] { String } - request body field to use for the username [ passwordField="password" ] { String } - request body field to use for the password [ mapProfile ] { Function } - Custom profile mapping function. Takes user object as only parameter and returns a profile object. _json is added to the object with the full object [ ldap ] { Object | ActiveDirectory } - LDAP connection object. Extended properties are documented here. You may also supply an instance of activedirectory instead. url { String } - LDAP URL (e.g. ldap://my.domain.com ) baseDN { String } - Base LDAP DN to search for users in username { String } - User name of account with access to search the directory password { String } - Password for username [ filter ] { Function } - Takes username as its only parameter and returns an ldap query for that user [ attributes ] { Array } - Array of attributes to include in the profile under the profile._json key. The dn property is always added because it is used to authenticate the user

{ } - Options for connecting and verification verify { Function } - Verification function. Depending on the options supplied the signature will be one of the following Signatures verify ( profile, ad, done ) - Using ldap verify( req, profile, ad, done ) - Using ldap and with the passReqToCallback option set to true verify ( profile, done ) - Not using ldap verify ( req, profile, done ) - Not using ldap and with the passReqToCallback option set to true Params profile { Object } - User profile object req { Object } - request object ad { Object } - ActiveDirectory instance done { Function } - Passport callback

{ } - Verification function. Depending on the options supplied the signature will be one of the following

