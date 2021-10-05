openbase logo
passport-activedirectory

by Branden Horiuchi
1.0.4

Active Directory strategy for passport.js

Readme

passport-activedirectory

Active Directory strategy for passport.js

This Strategy is a "fork" of passport-windowsauth that uses the activedirectory module instead of directly calling ldapjs.

The module works almost identically except that the verify function is passed the ActiveDirectory object as a parameter so that you can use the query functions included in activedirectory during verification. This is useful when using nested AD groups where you want to identify if a user is a member of a root level group.

Example

Setup

var passport = require('passport')
var ActiveDirectoryStrategy = require('passport-activedirectory')

passport.use(new ActiveDirectoryStrategy({
  integrated: false,
  ldap: {
    url: 'ldap://my.domain.com',
    baseDN: 'DC=my,DC=domain,DC=com',
    username: 'readuser@my.domain.com',
    password: 'readuserspassword'
  }
}, function (profile, ad, done) {
  ad.isUserMemberOf(profile._json.dn, 'AccessGroup', function (err, isMember) {
    if (err) return done(err)
    return done(null, profile)
  })
}))

Protecting a path

var opts = { failWithError: true }
app.post('/login', passport.authenticate('ActiveDirectory', opts), function(req, res) {
  res.json(req.user)
}, function (err) {
  res.status(401).send('Not Authenticated')
})

// example request
// > curl -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"username":"xyz","password":"xyz"}' http://localhost/login

Optionally reuse an existing instance of activedirectory

var passport = require('passport')
var ActiveDirectoryStrategy = require('passport-activedirectory')
var ActiveDirectory = require('activedirectory')

var ad = new ActiveDirectory({
  url: 'ldap://my.domain.com',
  baseDN: 'DC=my,DC=domain,DC=com',
  username: 'readuser@my.domain.com',
  password: 'readuserspassword'
})

passport.use(new ActiveDirectoryStrategy({
  integrated: false,
  ldap: ad
}, function (profile, ad, done) {
  ad.isUserMemberOf(profile._json.dn, 'AccessGroup', function (err, isMember) {
    if (err) return done(err)
    return done(null, profile)
  })
}))

API

ActiveDirectoryStrategy ( options, verify )

  • options { Object } - Options for connecting and verification
    • [integrated=true] { Boolean } - Use windows integrated login. For username and password authentication set this to false
    • [passReqToCallback=false] { Boolean } - Pass the request to the callback
    • [usernameField="username"] { String } - request body field to use for the username
    • [passwordField="password"] { String } - request body field to use for the password
    • [mapProfile] { Function } - Custom profile mapping function. Takes user object as only parameter and returns a profile object. _json is added to the object with the full object
    • [ldap] { Object | ActiveDirectory } - LDAP connection object. Extended properties are documented here. You may also supply an instance of activedirectory instead.
      • url { String } - LDAP URL (e.g. ldap://my.domain.com)
      • baseDN { String } - Base LDAP DN to search for users in
      • username { String } - User name of account with access to search the directory
      • password { String } - Password for username
      • [filter] { Function } - Takes username as its only parameter and returns an ldap query for that user
      • [attributes] { Array } - Array of attributes to include in the profile under the profile._json key. The dn property is always added because it is used to authenticate the user
  • verify { Function } - Verification function. Depending on the options supplied the signature will be one of the following
    • Signatures
      • verify ( profile, ad, done ) - Using ldap
      • verify( req, profile, ad, done ) - Using ldap and with the passReqToCallback option set to true
      • verify ( profile, done ) - Not using ldap
      • verify ( req, profile, done ) - Not using ldap and with the passReqToCallback option set to true
    • Params
      • profile { Object } - User profile object
      • req { Object } - request object
      • ad { Object } - ActiveDirectory instance
      • done { Function } - Passport callback

More Information

  • For information on setting up integrated authentication with IIS and Apache, review the documentation at passport-windowsauth
  • For more information on ActiveDirectory methods review activedirectory

