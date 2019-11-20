openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
p2t

passport-2fa-totp

by Ilya Verbitskiy
0.0.1 (see all)

TOTP based Two-Factor Authentication for Passport and Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

passport-2fa-totp

Build Status

Passport strategy for Two-factor authenticating with a username, password and TOTP code.

This module lets you authenticate using a username, password and TOTP code in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, 2FA TOTP authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express. You can use any TOTP code generators to generate one-time passwords, for example Google Authenticator.

Install

$ npm install passport-2fa-totp

Usage

Configure Strategy

The 2FA TOTP authentication strategy authenticates a user using a username, password and TOTP value generated by a hardware device or software application (known as a token). The strategy requires a callback to verify a username and password and a callback to setup TOTP generator.

var GoogleAuthenticator = require('passport-2fa-totp').GoogeAuthenticator;
var TwoFAStrategy = require('passport-2fa-totp').Strategy;

...

passport.use(new TwoFAStrategy(function (username, password, done) {
    // 1st step verification: username and password
    
    User.findOne({ username: username }, function (err, user) {
        if (err) { return done(err); }
        if (!user) { return done(null, false); }
        if (!user.verifyPassword(password)) { return done(null, false); }
        return done(null, user);
    });
}, function (user, done) {
    // 2nd step verification: TOTP code from Google Authenticator
    
    if (!user.secret) {
        done(new Error("Google Authenticator is not setup yet."));
    } else {
        // Google Authenticator uses 30 seconds key period
        // https://github.com/google/google-authenticator/wiki/Key-Uri-Format
        
        var secret = GoogleAuthenticator.decodeSecret(user.secret);
        done(null, secret, 30);
    }
}));

GoogleAuthenticator object provides utility methods for Google Authenticator

GoogleAuthenticator.register(username) - Generate a secret key and render a QR code (SVG) to register an account in Google Authenticator.

GoogleAuthenticator.decodeSecret(secret) - Convert BASE 32 encoded string to byte array.

Available Options

This strategy takes an optional options hash before the function, e.g. new TwoFAStartegy({/* options */, verifyUsernameAndPasswordCallback, verifyTotpCodeCallback}).

The available options are:

  • usernameField - Optional, defaults to 'username'
  • passwordField - Optional, defaults to 'password'
  • codeField - Optional, defaults to 'code'
  • window - Optional defaults to 6. A window to generate TOTP code.
  • skipTotpVerification - Optional defaults to false. TOTP code verification is skipped if it is set to be true.
  • passReqToCallback - Optional defaults to false. Pass request object to the callbacks if it is set to be true.

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate(), specifying the '2fa-totp' strategy, to authenticate requests.

router.post('/', passport.authenticate('2fa-totp', {
    successRedirect: '/',
    failureRedirect: '/login'
}));

Examples

Developers using the popular Express web framework can refer to an node-2fa as a starting point for their own web applications.

Tests

$ npm install
$ npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial