Passport strategy for Two-factor authenticating with a username, password and TOTP code.
This module lets you authenticate using a username, password and TOTP code in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, 2FA TOTP authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express. You can use any TOTP code generators to generate one-time passwords, for example Google Authenticator.
$ npm install passport-2fa-totp
The 2FA TOTP authentication strategy authenticates a user using a username, password and TOTP value generated by a hardware device or software application (known as a token). The strategy requires a callback to verify a username and password and a callback to setup TOTP generator.
var GoogleAuthenticator = require('passport-2fa-totp').GoogeAuthenticator;
var TwoFAStrategy = require('passport-2fa-totp').Strategy;
...
passport.use(new TwoFAStrategy(function (username, password, done) {
// 1st step verification: username and password
User.findOne({ username: username }, function (err, user) {
if (err) { return done(err); }
if (!user) { return done(null, false); }
if (!user.verifyPassword(password)) { return done(null, false); }
return done(null, user);
});
}, function (user, done) {
// 2nd step verification: TOTP code from Google Authenticator
if (!user.secret) {
done(new Error("Google Authenticator is not setup yet."));
} else {
// Google Authenticator uses 30 seconds key period
// https://github.com/google/google-authenticator/wiki/Key-Uri-Format
var secret = GoogleAuthenticator.decodeSecret(user.secret);
done(null, secret, 30);
}
}));
GoogleAuthenticator object provides utility methods for Google Authenticator
GoogleAuthenticator.register(username) - Generate a secret key and render a QR code (SVG) to register an account in Google Authenticator.
GoogleAuthenticator.decodeSecret(secret) - Convert BASE 32 encoded string to byte array.
This strategy takes an optional options hash before the function, e.g.
new TwoFAStartegy({/* options */, verifyUsernameAndPasswordCallback, verifyTotpCodeCallback}).
The available options are:
usernameField - Optional, defaults to 'username'
passwordField - Optional, defaults to 'password'
codeField - Optional, defaults to 'code'
window - Optional defaults to 6. A window to generate TOTP code.
skipTotpVerification - Optional defaults to false. TOTP code verification is skipped if it is set to be true.
passReqToCallback - Optional defaults to false. Pass
request object to the callbacks if it is set to be true.
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the '2fa-totp' strategy, to authenticate requests.
router.post('/', passport.authenticate('2fa-totp', {
successRedirect: '/',
failureRedirect: '/login'
}));
Developers using the popular Express web framework can refer to an node-2fa as a starting point for their own web applications.
$ npm install
$ npm test