Passport is Express-compatible authentication middleware for Node.js.
Passport's sole purpose is to authenticate requests, which it does through an extensible set of plugins known as strategies. Passport does not mount routes or assume any particular database schema, which maximizes flexibility and allows application-level decisions to be made by the developer. The API is simple: you provide Passport a request to authenticate, and Passport provides hooks for controlling what occurs when authentication succeeds or fails.
$ npm install passport
Passport uses the concept of strategies to authenticate requests. Strategies can range from verifying username and password credentials, delegated authentication using OAuth (for example, via Facebook or Twitter), or federated authentication using OpenID.
Before authenticating requests, the strategy (or strategies) used by an application must be configured.
passport.use(new LocalStrategy(
function(username, password, done) {
User.findOne({ username: username }, function (err, user) {
if (err) { return done(err); }
if (!user) { return done(null, false); }
if (!user.verifyPassword(password)) { return done(null, false); }
return done(null, user);
});
}
));
There are 480+ strategies. Find the ones you want at: passportjs.org
Passport will maintain persistent login sessions. In order for persistent sessions to work, the authenticated user must be serialized to the session, and deserialized when subsequent requests are made.
Passport does not impose any restrictions on how your user records are stored. Instead, you provide functions to Passport which implements the necessary serialization and deserialization logic. In a typical application, this will be as simple as serializing the user ID, and finding the user by ID when deserializing.
passport.serializeUser(function(user, done) {
done(null, user.id);
});
passport.deserializeUser(function(id, done) {
User.findById(id, function (err, user) {
done(err, user);
});
});
To use Passport in an Express or
Connect-based application, configure it
with the required
passport.initialize() middleware. If your application uses
persistent login sessions (recommended, but not required),
passport.session()
middleware must also be used.
var app = express();
app.use(require('serve-static')(__dirname + '/../../public'));
app.use(require('cookie-parser')());
app.use(require('body-parser').urlencoded({ extended: true }));
app.use(require('express-session')({ secret: 'keyboard cat', resave: true, saveUninitialized: true }));
app.use(passport.initialize());
app.use(passport.session());
Passport provides an
authenticate() function, which is used as route
middleware to authenticate requests.
app.post('/login',
passport.authenticate('local', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
function(req, res) {
res.redirect('/');
});
Passport has a comprehensive set of over 480 authentication strategies covering social networking, enterprise integration, API services, and more.
There is a Strategy Search at passportjs.org
The following table lists commonly used strategies:
|Strategy
|Protocol
|Developer
|Local
|HTML form
|Jared Hanson
|OpenID
|OpenID
|Jared Hanson
|BrowserID
|BrowserID
|Jared Hanson
|OAuth 2.0
|Jared Hanson
|OpenID
|Jared Hanson
|OAuth / OAuth 2.0
|Jared Hanson
|OAuth
|Jared Hanson
|Azure Active Directory
|OAuth 2.0 / OpenID / SAML
|Azure
The modules page on the wiki lists other useful modules that build upon or integrate with Passport.
Ancient authentication library, built in the days when everything was built using tons of nested callbacks in NodeJS. The code works and makes sense, but is often hard to follow. Huge library of plugins that help you authenticate with others. The official documentation is pretty bad, but folks on Reddit have recommended this set of docs to help you truly understand dit: https://github.com/jwalton/passport-api-docs
Passport comes with ton of strategies as they call for login via various methods be it social logins like Facebook, Twitter , Github , google etc or be it local jwt, session etc. It is very old authentication package for nodejs and has a strong user community despite poor documentation we find the solution on other discussion platforms. It gets work done in case of social logins, but in the case of others, it is best to choose others over it. There are very few customisable options in any strategy available but is good for beginners who don't want to hustle for writing extra code and want to do things quickly.
I typically have a requirement to include some sort of authentication and authorization in my JavaScript projects, and Passport has fulfilled the authentication need for me on multiple occasions. I like that Passport doesn't tie me down to a particular database schema, allowing some design flexibility which is always appreciated since clients often have dated dependencies or existing databases. This allows me to utilize it for my core relational SQL systems as well as the occasional noSQL arrangement. I usually set it up to piggyback the authentication strategy off a delegate like Facebook or Twitter, but also have a long-running open source project that uses Google and GitHub for a more technical user base. That implementation has been extremely low maintenance, which is great in this era of security alerts and dependency issues piling up. This is definitely in my top picks when a client has a need for logins via social, and I have not regretted moving forward with it. Plus it has the added bonus of being easy to install and configure, which saves a good amount of time. Documentation has been sufficient as a last resort, but the developer community has some resources that are often more related to the tasks at hand.
passport.js is an authentication middleware for node.js. It supports a lot of social authentication using its plugins. The only con I noticed is the poorly written documentation. Also it still uses callback API which is highly inconvenient.
For all my node.js projects for authorization and authentication, I use the passport library. Code does the job but is hard to follow because it has lots of callbacks. The document is not well maintained but the community is very large and helpful you get most of the solutions on the discussion platform.it supports authentication with almost all social media platforms. It works with all types of the database schema and supports SQL and NoSQL.