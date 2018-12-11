CLI/Module/Framework for the Passmarked API that can be used for easy integrations and general horse play. Intended to be usable as a simple tool for your development workflow but also usable on services like Jenkins with a API to integrate into your own code. Providing a framework the package also allows any system to run any of the open source Passmarked rules directly from your system.
npm install -g passmarked
View the project at npmjs.com/package/passmarked.
To build from source:
git clone git@github.com:passmarked/passmarked.git passmarked/
cd passmarked/
npm install
# get general help and usage information
passmarked --help
# test a host
passmarked http://example.com
# test many hosts with json output (default delimiter is \n)
passmarked --format=json --output=outfile.json < mysites.txt
# comma-delimited string of addresses
passmarked google.com,example.com
# perform a recursive crawl on given hosts
passmarked -r google.com,example.com
The module can also be used as a regular module that allows programs to integrate with the Passmarked system.
npm install --save passmarked
Run a single page and return all issues and information gathered from the page. See the wiki for details on the API and events for information on realtime events.
passmarked.create({
url: 'http://example.com',
token: '<token>'
}).on('done', function(result) {
// or use:
// var result = this.getResult();
console.log('done with a score of', result.getScore())
console.dir(result.toJSON())
}).on('update', function(result) {
// or use:
// var result = this.getResult()
console.log(result.countPendingTests() + '/' + result.countTests())
}).start(function(err) {
if (err) {
console.log('Something went wrong starting the report')
console.error(err)
} else {
console.log('Report started')
}
})
Example running a site wide report, requested websites must be registered on passmarked.com. See the wiki for details on the API and events for information on realtime events.
passmarked.create({
url: 'http://example.com',
token: '<token>',
recursive: true,
limit: 50,
bail: true,
patterns: []
}).on('done', function(result) {
// or use:
// var result = this.getResult()
console.log(
'done with a score of',
result.getScore(),
'after going through',
result.countPages(),
'pages'
)
console.dir(result.toJSON())
}).on('error', function(err) {
console.log('Problem starting report', err)
}).on('page', function(page) {
console.log(
'Processed page',
page.getURL(),
'score',
page.getScore()
)
}).on('update', function(result) {
// or use:
// var result = this.getResult()
console.log('pages', (
result.countProcessedPages() + '/' + result.countPages())
)
}).start(function(err, crawl) {
if (err) {
console.log('problem starting the recursive report', err)
} else {
console.log('crawl started')
}
})
The following shows how to download a single historical report from our archive.
passmarked.getReport('2016049a03452018', function(err, report) {
console.error(err)
console.dir(report.getURL())
console.dir(report.toJSON())
})
Returns the list of websites that the given token has access to.
passmarked.getWebsites('<token>', function(err, websites) {
console.error(err)
for (var i = 0; i < websites.length; i++) {
console.log('->', websites[i].getDomain())
}
})
Passmarked is built to be a framework that can be used by anyone, all our rules that passmarked.com checks are open and available for use.
List of provided tests that anyone can run:
Written your own? Open a PR on the Passmarked repo with your new worker added to the list.
The Passmarked module also provides a way to easily download and run the tests in your own apps, and even write your own:
Using promises:
passmarked.createRunner(
require('@passmarked/network'),
require('@passmarked/inspect')
).run({
url: 'http://example.com'
}).then(function(rules) {
for (var i = 0; i < rules.length; i++) {
console.log('*', rules[i].getMessage())
}
}).catch(function(err) {
console.error(err)
})
Using callbacks:
passmarked.createRunner(
require('@passmarked/network'),
require('@passmarked/inspect')
).run({
url: 'http://example.com'
}, function(err, rules) {
for(var i = 0; i < rules.length; i++) {
console.log('*', rules[i].getMessage())
}
});
We're busy building the tests and refactoring code as we go. If you spot any area that could use help feel free to open a PR.
Copyright 2018 Passmarked Inc
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.