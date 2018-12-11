Passmarked

CLI/Module/Framework for the Passmarked API that can be used for easy integrations and general horse play. Intended to be usable as a simple tool for your development workflow but also usable on services like Jenkins with a API to integrate into your own code. Providing a framework the package also allows any system to run any of the open source Passmarked rules directly from your system.

Install

NPM

npm install -g passmarked

From Source

To build from source:

git clone git@github.com:passmarked/passmarked.git passmarked/ cd passmarked/ npm install

Terminal Usage

passmarked -- help passmarked http://example.com passmarked --format=json --output=outfile.json < mysites.txt passmarked google.com,example.com passmarked -r google.com,example.com

Module

The module can also be used as a regular module that allows programs to integrate with the Passmarked system.

API

Quick start

Install

npm install --save passmarked

Test a single page

Run a single page and return all issues and information gathered from the page. See the wiki for details on the API and events for information on realtime events.

passmarked.create({ url : 'http://example.com' , token : '<token>' }).on( 'done' , function ( result ) { console .log( 'done with a score of' , result.getScore()) console .dir(result.toJSON()) }).on( 'update' , function ( result ) { console .log(result.countPendingTests() + '/' + result.countTests()) }).start( function ( err ) { if (err) { console .log( 'Something went wrong starting the report' ) console .error(err) } else { console .log( 'Report started' ) } })

Run a recursive report over a entire domain

Example running a site wide report, requested websites must be registered on passmarked.com. See the wiki for details on the API and events for information on realtime events.

passmarked.create({ url : 'http://example.com' , token : '<token>' , recursive : true , limit : 50 , bail : true , patterns : [] }).on( 'done' , function ( result ) { console .log( 'done with a score of' , result.getScore(), 'after going through' , result.countPages(), 'pages' ) console .dir(result.toJSON()) }).on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log( 'Problem starting report' , err) }).on( 'page' , function ( page ) { console .log( 'Processed page' , page.getURL(), 'score' , page.getScore() ) }).on( 'update' , function ( result ) { console .log( 'pages' , ( result.countProcessedPages() + '/' + result.countPages()) ) }).start( function ( err, crawl ) { if (err) { console .log( 'problem starting the recursive report' , err) } else { console .log( 'crawl started' ) } })

Download historical report for a page

The following shows how to download a single historical report from our archive.

passmarked.getReport( '2016049a03452018' , function ( err, report ) { console .error(err) console .dir(report.getURL()) console .dir(report.toJSON()) })

Registered websites

Returns the list of websites that the given token has access to.

passmarked.getWebsites( '<token>' , function ( err, websites ) { console .error(err) for ( var i = 0 ; i < websites.length; i++) { console .log( '->' , websites[i].getDomain()) } })

Run selected tests locally

Passmarked is built to be a framework that can be used by anyone, all our rules that passmarked.com checks are open and available for use.

List of provided tests that anyone can run:

Written your own? Open a PR on the Passmarked repo with your new worker added to the list.

The Passmarked module also provides a way to easily download and run the tests in your own apps, and even write your own:

Using promises:

passmarked.createRunner( require ( '@passmarked/network' ), require ( '@passmarked/inspect' ) ).run({ url : 'http://example.com' }).then( function ( rules ) { for ( var i = 0 ; i < rules.length; i++) { console .log( '*' , rules[i].getMessage()) } }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error(err) })

Using callbacks:

passmarked.createRunner( require ( '@passmarked/network' ), require ( '@passmarked/inspect' ) ).run({ url : 'http://example.com' }, function ( err, rules ) { for ( var i = 0 ; i < rules.length; i++) { console .log( '*' , rules[i].getMessage()) } });

Contributing

Fork the project Write a test that reproduces the bug Fix the bug without breaking any of the existing tests Submit a pull request

We're busy building the tests and refactoring code as we go. If you spot any area that could use help feel free to open a PR.

License

Copyright 2018 Passmarked Inc

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http :

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.