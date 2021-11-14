Discontinued Project
This project has been discontinued. Please use the new Grapefruit
frida@14 introduces lots of breaking changes. After struggling a bit, I was unable to solve them. If you still need passionfruit, please keep the frida on your device to stay at 12.x.
Simple iOS app blackbox assessment tool. Powered by frida.re and vuejs.
Please check out Wiki for more information.
Passionfruit is now avaliable on npm, so just type following command to install:
npm install -g passionfruit
Then launch it:
passionfruit
Note that if the port 31337 is in use, set environment variable
PORT to use an alternative port. Also, setting
HOST can force to listen on an alternative interface, but be careful because it has no authentication yet:
HOST=192.168.1.100 PORT=12345 passionfruit
Security Warning
Passionfruit does not support authentication now, so any one that have access to the web page may control your connected devices!
See https://www.frida.re/docs/ios/
Start
Cydiaand add Frida’s repository by going to
Manage->
Sources->
Edit->
Addand enter
https://build.frida.re. You should now be able to find and install the
Fridapackage which lets Frida inject JavaScript into apps running on your iOS device. This happens over USB, so you will need to have your USB cable handy, though there’s no need to plug it in just yet.
Official documentation of frida.re (linked above) also introduces how to inject FridaGadget.dylib to the ipa, requires repack and resign.
Here are some articles about how to do so:
Clone this project and install requirements:
git clone https://github.com/chaitin/passionfruit.git
npm install
For those who wants to contribute, you may probably need to restart the api server and reload webpage each time you make a change. The following steps enable livereload.
npm run dev
Browser will be open (http://localhost:8080)
