pass-stream is a pass-through stream which allows transform fns for easily filtering or adapting the data that flows through the stream.
It is a light wrapper over the new (streams2) readable-stream functionality which is available as add in for node 0.8 and is built-in for node 0.10+
npm install pass-stream
passStream(writeFn, endFn, options) optional writeFn, endFn, and options. Returns a pauseable stream which can be piped or used like any other. Options are the same as for standard streams (for instance set objectMode = true to allow arbitrary non-null objects to be used.
var passStream = require('pass-stream');
var ps = passStream(); // constructing stream without any transformations
readStream
.pipe(ps)
.pipe(anotherStream)
To add transform/filter functionality you may provide a writeFn and/or endFn which allows you to tap into the write and end processing.
If you provide a writeFn, then it is up to you to call
this.push(data) with whatever transformed data and call the cb. The writeFn has signature
writeFn(chunk, encoding, cb)
If you provide an endFn, then it will be be fired after all the data has been read but before the
end event has been fired. You may do additional
this.push(data) and then call the cb when done. hooked up as a listener for
on('end'). The endFn has signature
endFn(cb).
The
cb functions provided in writeFn and endFn can call the callback with an error if they wish to signal an error to the stream, ex:
cb(new Error('bad...'))
The
this context of the writeFn and endFn is set to that of the stream so you have all the normal stream functions like
emit,
pause, and
resume. Note: you will not want to call
write or
end from within these functions since they will cause a recursive loop.
var passStream = require('pass-stream');
var length = 0;
function writeFn(data, encoding, cb) { // we are assuming data is strings
this.push(data.toUpperCase()); // upper case
length += data.length; // keep track of length
cb();
}
function endFn(cb) {
this.emit('length', length); // emit length now that it is done
cb();
}
var lengthResult = 0;
var options = {};
var rstream = new Stream();
rstream
.pipe(passStream(writeFn, endFn, options)) // construct a passStream with transformFns
.on('length', function (len) { lengthResult = len; })
.pipe(anotherStream);
While node 0.8 is still needed, this creates easy wrapper to allow for the transition to node 0.10
If you have input or ideas or would like to get involved, you may: