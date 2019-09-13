Pasition - Path Transition with little JS code, render to anywhere.

DEMO

Install

npm install pasition

or get js by the cdn address:

https://unpkg.com/pasition

Usage

pasition.animate({ from : fromPath, to : toPath, time : time, easing : function ( ) { }, begin : function ( shapes ) { }, progress : function ( shapes, percent ) { }, end : function ( shapes ) { } })

you can get the path from attr d of svg path element.

Supported All the svg path commands:

M/ m = moveto L/ l = lineto H/ h = horizontal lineto V/ v = vertical lineto C/ c = curveto S/ s = smooth curveto A/ a = elliptical Arc Z/ z = closepath Q/ q = quadratic Belzier curve T/ t = smooth quadratic Belzier curveto

Example:

pasition.animate({ from : 'M 40 40 Q 60 80 80 40T 120 40 T 160 40 z' , to : 'M32,0C14.4,0,0,14.4,0,32s14.3,32,32,32 s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z' , time : 1000 , easing : function ( ) { }, begin : function ( shapes ) { }, progress : function ( shapes, percent ) { }, end : function ( shapes ) { } });

you can get the progressing shapes by pasition.lerp :

var shapes = pasition.lerp(pathA, pathB, 0.5 ) ...

License

This content is released under the MIT License.