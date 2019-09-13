openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pas

pasition

by 当耐特
1.0.3 (see all)

Path Transition with little JS code, render to anywhere - 轻量级 Path 过渡库，渲染到任何地方

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

327

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pasitionpasition

Pasition - Path Transition with little JS code, render to anywhere.

中文 README

DEMO

Install

npm install pasition

or get js by the cdn address:

https://unpkg.com/pasition

Usage

pasition.animate({
    from : fromPath,
    to : toPath,
    time : time,
    easing : function(){ },
    begin : function(shapes){ },
    progress : function(shapes, percent){ },
    end : function(shapes){ }
})

you can get the path from attr d of svg path element.

Supported All the svg path commands:

M/m = moveto
L/l = lineto
H/h = horizontal lineto
V/v = vertical lineto
C/c = curveto
S/s = smooth curveto
A/a = elliptical Arc
Z/z = closepath
Q/q = quadratic Belzier curve
T/t = smooth quadratic Belzier curveto

Example:

pasition.animate({
    from: 'M 40 40 Q 60 80 80 40T 120 40 T 160 40 z',
    to: 'M32,0C14.4,0,0,14.4,0,32s14.3,32,32,32 s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z',
    time: 1000,
    easing : function(){ },
    begin:function(shapes){ },
    progress : function(shapes, percent){
        //render you shape to svg or canvas or webgl
    },
    end : function(shapes){ }
});

you can get the progressing shapes by pasition.lerp:

var shapes  = pasition.lerp(pathA, pathB, 0.5)
//render shapes in canvas ,svg or anywhere you want
...

License

This content is released under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial