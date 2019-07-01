openbase logo
paseto

by Filip Skokan
3.1.0 (see all)

PASETO (Platform-Agnostic SEcurity TOkens) for Node.js with no dependencies

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.5K

GitHub Stars

185

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

paseto

PASETO: Platform-Agnostic SEcurity TOkens for Node.js with no dependencies.

Implemented Protocol Versions

v1v2v3v4
local
public

Support

If you or your business use paseto, please consider becoming a sponsor so I can continue maintaining it and adding new features carefree.

Documentation

Usage

Installing paseto

npm install paseto

Usage

const paseto = require('paseto')

// Generic (all versions) APIs
const { decode } = paseto

// PASETO Protocol Version v1 specific API
const { V1 } = paseto // { sign, verify, encrypt, decrypt, generateKey }

// PASETO Protocol Version v2 specific API
const { V2 } = paseto // { sign, verify, generateKey }

// PASETO Protocol Version v3 specific API
const { V3 } = paseto // { sign, verify, encrypt, decrypt, generateKey }

// PASETO Protocol Version v4 specific API
const { V4 } = paseto // { sign, verify, generateKey }

// errors utilized by paseto
const { errors } = paseto

Producing tokens

const { V4: { sign } } = paseto

(async () => {
  {
    const token = await sign({ sub: 'johndoe' }, privateKey)
    // v4.public.eyJzdWIiOiJqb2huZG9lIiwiaWF0IjoiMjAyMS0wOC0wM1QwNTozOTozNy42NzNaIn3AW3ri7P5HpdakJmZvhqssz7Wtzi2Rb3JafwKplLoCWuMkITYOo5KNNR5NMaeAR6ePZ3xWUcbO0R11YLb02awO
  }
})()

Consuming tokens

const { V4: { verify } } = paseto

(async () => {
  {
    const payload = await verify(token, publicKey)
    // { sub: 'johndoe', iat: '2019-07-01T15:22:47.982Z' }
  }
})()

FAQ

Supported Library Versions

VersionSecurity Fixes 🔑Other Bug Fixes 🐞New Features ⭐Node.js version supported
3.x.x>= 16.0.0
2.x.x✅ until 2022-04-30^12.19.0 || >=14.15.0
1.x.x>= 12.0.0

Semver?

Yes. Everything that's either exported in the TypeScript definitions file or documented is subject to Semantic Versioning 2.0.0. The rest is to be considered private API and is subject to change between any versions.

How do I use it outside of Node.js

It is only built for Node.js environment versions >=16.0.0

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Filip SkokanCzech Republic4 Ratings0 Reviews
Identity, OpenID Connect, OAuth 2.0, SSO, Authorization, Authentication, Technical Standards. Node.js core collaborator.
July 23, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge

