A browserify plugin to pack multiple related modules together in separate files to make the initial pageload smaller.
npm install partition-bundle
browserify -p [ partition-bundle --map mapping.json --output output/directory --url directory --main ./entry ]
--map Path to your configuration file (see below "Configuration file")
--output The output directory for your bundles. E.g. if you defined "entry.js" in your
configuration file and "dist" as the output option, the bundle generated will
be at "<project>/dist/entry.js".
--main Defines which of the configured entry files is the main part of the bundle.
This will be automatically loaded with the loadjs() function. This has to be
one of the values in your configuration file; following the example below "./a"
would a possible choice.
In the mapping/configuration file you can define which module ends up in which output file. Here you can group files together.
{
"entry.js": ["./a"],
"common.js": ["./b"],
"common/extra.js": ["./e", "./d"]
}
The keys of this file (e.g. "common.js") will be the resulting chunk files. The values are arrays to your actual module files.
HINT: Everything an entry file does
require() will be put in the resulting
bundle. If - like in the above example file - the module
./a does
require()
module
./b then
./b will be bundled with
./a AND if
./b is also
configured as a chunk bundle (see above
common.js) the
common.js bundle
will end up empty.
The modules in this file are automatically required (so no need to extra
-r module). Dependencies of those files are grouped into the same destination
file.
The first row is the entry file. This file is the file you need to add to your
page with a
<script src="entry.js"></script>. This also includes necessary
boilerplate to load the other files.
The module could be defined as an object with
require and
expose properties:
{
"entry.js": ["./a"],
"common.js": [{require: "./b.js", expose: "common"}]
}
b.js can be loaded by calling
loadjs(['common']).
As some modules are in other files, you obviously need to load them at some point once they are needed. The entry file includes a simple loader which can load the necessary files automatically.
For example in a.js, which is in entry.js you have this:
a.addEventListener('click', function() {
loadjs(['./e', './d'], function(e, d) {
console.log(e, d);
});
});
Once the listener is executed, the common/extra.js file is loaded and the
e and
d modules become available.
Note: once a module is loaded, the file won't be loaded again, but the
result will be cached and returned by other
loadjs or
require calls, as
you are used to with normal modules.
factor-bundle is much like this plugin, except that it does not add a loader.
It can factor-out common modules in to different output files, but then you
need to manually load the files with
<script> tags. partition-budle can
load the excluded modules later using the
loadjs function and by simply using
the module ID, rather than the final JS filename.