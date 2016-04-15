A browserify plugin to pack multiple related modules together in separate files to make the initial pageload smaller.

npm install partition-bundle

Example

browserify -p [ partition -bundle configuration file and "dist" as the output option , the bundle generated will be at "<project>/dist/entry.js". This will be automatically loaded with the loadjs() function . This has to be one of the values in your configuration file; following the example below "./a" would a possible choice.

Configuration file

In the mapping/configuration file you can define which module ends up in which output file. Here you can group files together.

{ "entry.js" : [ "./a" ], "common.js" : [ "./b" ], "common/extra.js" : [ "./e" , "./d" ] }

The keys of this file (e.g. "common.js") will be the resulting chunk files. The values are arrays to your actual module files.

HINT: Everything an entry file does require() will be put in the resulting bundle. If - like in the above example file - the module ./a does require() module ./b then ./b will be bundled with ./a AND if ./b is also configured as a chunk bundle (see above common.js ) the common.js bundle will end up empty.

The modules in this file are automatically required (so no need to extra -r module ). Dependencies of those files are grouped into the same destination file.

The first row is the entry file. This file is the file you need to add to your page with a <script src="entry.js"></script> . This also includes necessary boilerplate to load the other files.

Use exposed name

The module could be defined as an object with require and expose properties:

{ "entry.js" : [ "./a" ], "common.js" : [{ require : "./b.js" , expose: "common" }] }

b.js can be loaded by calling loadjs(['common']) .

Loading modules

As some modules are in other files, you obviously need to load them at some point once they are needed. The entry file includes a simple loader which can load the necessary files automatically.

For example in a.js, which is in entry.js you have this:

a.addEventListener( 'click' , function ( ) { loadjs([ './e' , './d' ], function ( e, d ) { console .log(e, d); }); });

Once the listener is executed, the common/extra.js file is loaded and the e and d modules become available.

Note: once a module is loaded, the file won't be loaded again, but the result will be cached and returned by other loadjs or require calls, as you are used to with normal modules.