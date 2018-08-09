particles.js is a lightweight, dependency-free and responsive javascript plugin for particle backgrounds.

Installation

There are several ways to install particles.js:

Download the latest version

Install with npm: npm install particlesjs --save

Use the CDN: https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/particlesjs/2.2.3/particles.min.js

Usage

Include the minified JS in your HTML (right before the closing body tag).

< body > … < script src = "path/to/particles.min.js" > </ script > </ body >

Add a canvas element to your markup (it should be the last element)

< body > … < canvas class = "background" > </ canvas > < script src = "path/to/particles.min.js" > </ script > </ body >

Add a few styles to your css.

html , body { margin : 0 ; padding : 0 ; } .background { position : absolute; display : block; top : 0 ; left : 0 ; z-index : 0 ; }

Initialize the plugin on the window.onload event.

window .onload = function ( ) { Particles.init({ selector : '.background' }); };

Options

Option Type Default Description selector string - Required: The CSS selector of your canvas element maxParticles integer 100 Optional: Maximum amount of particles sizeVariations integer 3 Optional: Amount of size variations speed integer 0.5 Optional: Movement speed of the particles color string or string[] #000000 Optional: Color(s) of the particles and connecting lines minDistance integer 120 Optional: Distance in px for connecting lines connectParticles boolean false Optional: true / false if connecting lines should be drawn or not responsive array null Optional: Array of objects containing breakpoints and options

Example how to use the responsive option.

Methods

Method Description pauseAnimation Pauses/stops the particle animation resumeAnimation Continues the particle animation destroy Destroys the plugin

Example how to use the public methods.

Browser Support

IE9+ and all modern browsers.

Examples

See various examples how you can use particles.js.

Build

To compile the distribution files by yourself, make sure that you have node.js and gulp installed, then:

Clone the repository: https://github.com/marcbruederlin/particles.js.git

Change in the project directory: cd particles.js

Install the dependencies: npm install

Run the gulp build task gulp build to regenerate the dist folder.

You can also run gulp build --watch to watch for file changes and automatically rebuild the files.

Using particles.js?

If you’re using particles.js in some interesting way or on a cool site, I’d be very grateful if you shoot me a link to it.

For any problems or questions don't hesitate to open an issue.



License

particles.js is created by Marc Brüderlin and released under the MIT license.

Version 1.x

The source code for particles.js 1.x has been moved to the v1 branch.