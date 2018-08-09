particles.js is a lightweight, dependency-free and responsive javascript plugin for particle backgrounds.
There are several ways to install particles.js:
npm install particlesjs --save
https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/particlesjs/2.2.3/particles.min.js
Include the minified JS in your HTML (right before the closing body tag).
<body>
…
<script src="path/to/particles.min.js"></script>
</body>
Add a canvas element to your markup (it should be the last element)
<body>
…
<canvas class="background"></canvas>
<script src="path/to/particles.min.js"></script>
</body>
Add a few styles to your css.
html,
body {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
.background {
position: absolute;
display: block;
top: 0;
left: 0;
z-index: 0;
}
Initialize the plugin on the
window.onload event.
window.onload = function() {
Particles.init({
selector: '.background'
});
};
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
selector
|string
|-
|Required: The CSS selector of your canvas element
maxParticles
|integer
100
|Optional: Maximum amount of particles
sizeVariations
|integer
3
|Optional: Amount of size variations
speed
|integer
0.5
|Optional: Movement speed of the particles
color
|string or string[]
#000000
|Optional: Color(s) of the particles and connecting lines
minDistance
|integer
120
|Optional: Distance in
px for connecting lines
connectParticles
|boolean
false
|Optional:
true/
false if connecting lines should be drawn or not
responsive
|array
null
|Optional: Array of objects containing breakpoints and options
Example how to use the responsive option.
|Method
|Description
pauseAnimation
|Pauses/stops the particle animation
resumeAnimation
|Continues the particle animation
destroy
|Destroys the plugin
Example how to use the public methods.
IE9+ and all modern browsers.
See various examples how you can use particles.js.
To compile the distribution files by yourself, make sure that you have node.js and gulp installed, then:
https://github.com/marcbruederlin/particles.js.git
cd particles.js
npm install
gulp build to regenerate the
dist folder.
gulp build --watch to watch for file changes and automatically rebuild the files.
If you’re using particles.js in some interesting way or on a cool site, I’d be very grateful if you shoot me a link to it.
For any problems or questions don't hesitate to open an issue.
particles.js is created by Marc Brüderlin and released under the MIT license.
The source code for particles.js 1.x has been moved to the v1 branch.