React component for particles backgrounds
This project refers to the source code of the Proton official website, I packaged it into a component. You can use it casually in your own projects. Thanks to the great author.
vue.js version of
particles-bg-vue is here https://github.com/lindelof/particles-bg-vue
npm install --save particles-bg
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import ParticlesBg from 'particles-bg'
class Example extends Component {
render () {
return (
<>
<div>...</div>
<ParticlesBg type="circle" bg={true} />
</>
)
}
}
<ParticlesBg color="#ff0000" num={200} type="circle" bg={true} />
Is the type of particle animation,
random is a random selection. You are also free to customize use
custom.
"color"
"ball"
"lines"
"thick"
"circle"
"cobweb"
"polygon"
"square"
"tadpole"
"fountain"
"random"
"custom"
Notice: which should be an array under type=
color
true
bg={true} />
position: "absolute",
zIndex: -1,
top: 0,
left: 0
object
bg={{
position: "absolute",
zIndex: 999,
width: 200
}} />
Of course, you can also set class
particles-bg-canvas-self to modify the style.
.particles-bg-canvas-self{
background: #000;
...
}
You can use type="custom" to achieve a higher degree of freedom for the particle background.
let config = {
num: [4, 7],
rps: 0.1,
radius: [5, 40],
life: [1.5, 3],
v: [2, 3],
tha: [-40, 40],
// body: "./img/icon.png", // Whether to render pictures
// rotate: [0, 20],
alpha: [0.6, 0],
scale: [1, 0.1],
position: "center", // all or center or {x:1,y:1,width:100,height:100}
color: ["random", "#ff0000"],
cross: "dead", // cross or bround
random: 15, // or null,
g: 5, // gravity
// f: [2, -1], // force
onParticleUpdate: (ctx, particle) => {
ctx.beginPath();
ctx.rect(particle.p.x, particle.p.y, particle.radius * 2, particle.radius * 2);
ctx.fillStyle = particle.color;
ctx.fill();
ctx.closePath();
}
};
return (
<div>
<SignIn />
<ParticlesBg type="custom" config={config} bg={true} />
</div>
)
Maybe you will like these two projects, they will also make your page flourish