pb

particles-bg

by lindelof
2.5.5 (see all)

React particles animation background component

Overview

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

480

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

particles-bg

React component for particles backgrounds

This project refers to the source code of the Proton official website, I packaged it into a component. You can use it casually in your own projects. Thanks to the great author.

A vue.js version of particles-bg-vue is here https://github.com/lindelof/particles-bg-vue

Online demo

Install

npm install --save particles-bg

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react'

import ParticlesBg from 'particles-bg'

class Example extends Component {
  render () {
    return (
      <>
        <div>...</div>
        <ParticlesBg type="circle" bg={true} />
      </>
    )
  }
}

Parameter Description

<ParticlesBg color="#ff0000" num={200} type="circle" bg={true} />

* type - Is the type of particle animation

Is the type of particle animation, random is a random selection. You are also free to customize use custom.

"color"
"ball"
"lines"
"thick"
"circle"
"cobweb"
"polygon"
"square"
"tadpole"
"fountain"
"random"
"custom"

* num - The number of particles emitted each time, generally not set

* color - The background color or particle color of the particle scene

Notice: which should be an array under type=color

* bg - Set to html background

If set the bg value to true

bg={true} />

position: "absolute",
zIndex: -1,
top: 0,
left: 0
If set the bg value to object
bg={{
  position: "absolute",
  zIndex: 999,
  width: 200
}} />

Of course, you can also set class particles-bg-canvas-self to modify the style.

.particles-bg-canvas-self{
  background: #000;
  ...
}

About Custom

You can use type="custom" to achieve a higher degree of freedom for the particle background.

  let config = {
      num: [4, 7],
      rps: 0.1,
      radius: [5, 40],
      life: [1.5, 3],
      v: [2, 3],
      tha: [-40, 40],
      // body: "./img/icon.png", // Whether to render pictures
      // rotate: [0, 20],
      alpha: [0.6, 0],
      scale: [1, 0.1],
      position: "center", // all or center or {x:1,y:1,width:100,height:100}
      color: ["random", "#ff0000"],
      cross: "dead", // cross or bround
      random: 15,  // or null,
      g: 5,    // gravity
      // f: [2, -1], // force
      onParticleUpdate: (ctx, particle) => {
          ctx.beginPath();
          ctx.rect(particle.p.x, particle.p.y, particle.radius * 2, particle.radius * 2);
          ctx.fillStyle = particle.color;
          ctx.fill();
          ctx.closePath();
      }
    };

    return (
      <div>
        <SignIn />
        <ParticlesBg type="custom" config={config} bg={true} />
      </div>
    )

Similar projects

Maybe you will like these two projects, they will also make your page flourish

License

https://opensource.org/licenses/MIT

