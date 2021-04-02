React component for particles backgrounds

This project refers to the source code of the Proton official website, I packaged it into a component. You can use it casually in your own projects. Thanks to the great author.

A vue.js version of particles-bg-vue is here https://github.com/lindelof/particles-bg-vue

Online demo

Install

npm install --save particles-bg

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' import ParticlesBg from 'particles-bg' class Example extends Component { render () { return ( <> <div>...</div> <ParticlesBg type="circle" bg={true} /> </> ) } }

Parameter Description

<ParticlesBg color= "#ff0000" num={ 200 } type= "circle" bg={ true } />

* type - Is the type of particle animation

Is the type of particle animation, random is a random selection. You are also free to customize use custom .

"color" "ball" "lines" "thick" "circle" "cobweb" "polygon" "square" "tadpole" "fountain" "random" "custom"

* num - The number of particles emitted each time, generally not set

* color - The background color or particle color of the particle scene

Notice: which should be an array under type= color

* bg - Set to html background

If set the bg value to true

bg={true} />

position : " absolute ", zIndex : -1 , top : 0, left : 0

If set the bg value to object

bg={{ position: "absolute", zIndex: 999, width: 200 }} />

Of course, you can also set class particles-bg-canvas-self to modify the style.

.particles-bg-canvas-self { background : #000 ; ... }

About Custom

You can use type="custom" to achieve a higher degree of freedom for the particle background.

let config = { num : [ 4 , 7 ], rps : 0.1 , radius : [ 5 , 40 ], life : [ 1.5 , 3 ], v : [ 2 , 3 ], tha : [ -40 , 40 ], alpha : [ 0.6 , 0 ], scale : [ 1 , 0.1 ], position : "center" , color : [ "random" , "#ff0000" ], cross : "dead" , random : 15 , g : 5 , onParticleUpdate : ( ctx, particle ) => { ctx.beginPath(); ctx.rect(particle.p.x, particle.p.y, particle.radius * 2 , particle.radius * 2 ); ctx.fillStyle = particle.color; ctx.fill(); ctx.closePath(); } }; return ( < div > < SignIn /> < ParticlesBg type = "custom" config = {config} bg = {true} /> </ div > )

Similar projects

Maybe you will like these two projects, they will also make your page flourish

License

https://opensource.org/licenses/MIT