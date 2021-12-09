JS Library for the Particle Cloud API for Node.js and the browser

Installation

particle-api-js is available from npm to use in Node.js, bower or jsDelivr CDN for use in the browser.

Npm

npm install particle-api-js

Bower

bower install particle-api-js

jsDelivr CDN

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/particle-api-js@8/dist/particle.min.js" > </ script >

Documentation

First, read the documentation for Particle API JS on the Documentation website. It contains examples to get started.

For more details, read the API reference on GitHub.

Examples

There are many snippets of using Particle API JS on the Documentation website and some complete examples in the GitHub examples directory.

Building

Make your changes to the files in the src directory, then from the project directory run:

npm run compile && npm run build

The dist directory will contain the compiled and minified files that can be included in your project.

Run tests to make sure your changes are good:

npm test

Update the API docs with your changes:

npm run docs

License

Copyright © 2016 Particle Industries, Inc. Released under the Apache 2.0 license. See LICENSE for details.