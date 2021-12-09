JS Library for the Particle Cloud API for Node.js and the browser
particle-api-js is available from
npm to use in Node.js,
bower or jsDelivr CDN for use in the browser.
$ npm install particle-api-js
$ bower install particle-api-js
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/particle-api-js@8/dist/particle.min.js">
</script>
First, read the documentation for Particle API JS on the Documentation website. It contains examples to get started.
For more details, read the API reference on GitHub.
There are many snippets of using Particle API JS on the Documentation website and some complete examples in the GitHub examples directory.
Make your changes to the files in the
src directory, then from the project directory run:
$ npm run compile && npm run build
The
dist directory will contain the compiled and minified files that can be included in your project.
Run tests to make sure your changes are good:
$ npm test
Update the API docs with your changes:
$ npm run docs
Copyright © 2016 Particle Industries, Inc. Released under the Apache 2.0 license. See LICENSE for details.