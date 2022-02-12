Parsoid

Parsoid is a bidirectional parser between wikitext and HTML5.

It was originally written in JavaScript running on Node.js but was ported to PHP.

Please see the overview of the project for more information.

License

Copyright (c) 2011-2022 Wikimedia Foundation and others.

This program is free software; you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation; either version 2 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.

This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU General Public License for more details.

You should have received a copy of the GNU General Public License along with this program; if not, write to the Free Software Foundation, Inc., 51 Franklin Street, Fifth Floor, Boston, MA 02110-1301 USA.