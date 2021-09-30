openbase logo
Readme

Parsley

Build Status

JavaScript form validation, without actually writing a single line of JavaScript!

Version

2.9.2

Doc

See index.html and doc/

Requirements

jQuery >= 1.8 (compatible with 2.x and 3.0) es5-shim if you want need to support IE8

Questions?

Please ask questions on StackOverflow and be sure to include the parsley.js tag. Please provide an example, starting for example from this jsfiddle

Contributing

See the CONTRIBUTING.md file

Integrations

Create integration with other framework as a separate Github repo and send a pull request for including here. Some integrations are

Install dev environment and running tests

First time: install npm and:

npm install -g gulp

then

npm install
gulp test

Build dist/ and doc/annotated-source

gulp build

Run tests

In the browser: run a server with gulp test-browser, then open test/runner.html

In the terminal: gulp test

License

Released under the MIT License. See the bundled LICENSE file for details.

