JavaScript form validation, without actually writing a single line of JavaScript!
2.9.2
See
index.html and
doc/
jQuery >= 1.8 (compatible with 2.x and 3.0) es5-shim if you want need to support IE8
Please ask questions on StackOverflow and be sure to include the
parsley.js tag. Please provide an example, starting for example from this jsfiddle
See the
CONTRIBUTING.md file
Create integration with other framework as a separate Github repo and send a pull request for including here. Some integrations are
First time: install
npm and:
npm install -g gulp
then
npm install
gulp test
dist/ and
doc/annotated-source
gulp build
In the browser: run a server with
gulp test-browser, then open
test/runner.html
In the terminal:
gulp test
Released under the MIT License. See the bundled
LICENSE file for
details.