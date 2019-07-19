The ParserLib CSS parser is a CSS3 SAX-inspired parser written in JavaScript. It handles standard CSS syntax as well as validation (checking of property names and values) although it is not guaranteed to thoroughly validate all possible CSS properties.
The CSS parser is built for a number of different JavaScript
environments. The most recently released version of the parser
can be found in the
dist directory when you check out the
repository; run
npm run build to regenerate them from the
latest sources.
You can use the CSS parser in a
Node.js script via the standard
npm package manager as the
parserlib package (
npm install parserlib):
var parserlib = require("parserlib");
var parser = new parserlib.css.Parser();
Alternatively, you can copy a single file version of the parser from
dist/node-parserlib.js to your own project, and use it as follows:
var parserlib = require("./node-parserlib");
To use the CSS parser in a Rhino script, copy the file
dist/parserlib.js to your project and then include it at the beginning:
load("parserlib.js");
To use the CSS parser on an HTML page, you can either include the entire library on your page:
<script src="parserlib.js"></script>
Or include it as its component parts, the ParserLib core and the CSS parser:
<script src="parserlib-core.js"></script>
<script src="parserlib-css.js"></script>
Note that parsing large JavaScript files may cause the browser to
become unresponsive. All three of these files are located in the
dist directory.
You can create a new instance of the parser by using the following code:
var parser = new parserlib.css.Parser();
The constructor accepts an options object that specifies additional features the parser should use. The available options are:
starHack - set to true to treat properties with a leading asterisk as if
the asterisk wasn't there. Default is
false.
underscoreHack - set to true to treat properties with a leading underscore
as if the underscore wasn't there. Default is
false.
ieFilters - set to true to accept IE < 8 style
filter properties.
Default is
false.
strict - set to true to disable error recovery and stop on the first
syntax error. Default is
false.
Here's an example with some options set:
var parser = new parserlib.css.Parser({ starHack: true, underscoreHack: true });
You can then parse a string of CSS code by passing into the
parse() method:
parser.parse(someCSSText);
The
parse() method throws an error if a non-recoverable syntax error occurs,
otherwise it finishes silently.
This method does not return a value nor does it build up an abstract syntax
tree (AST) for you, it simply parses the CSS text and fires events at important
moments along the parse.
Note: The
parseStyleSheet() method is provided for compatibility with
SAC-based APIs but does the exact same thing as
parse().
The CSS parser defines several types that inherit from
parserlib.util.SyntaxUnit.
These types are designed to give you easy access to all relevant parts of the CSS syntax.
The
parserlib.css.MediaFeature type represents a specific media feature in a
media query, such as
(orientation: portrait) or
(color). Essentially, this
type of object represents anything enclosed in parentheses in a media query.
Object of this type have the following properties:
name - the name of the media feature such as "orientation"
value - the value of the media feature (may be
null)
The
parserlib.css.MediaQuery type represents all parts of a media query.
Each instance has the following properties:
modifier - either "not" or "only"
mediaType - the actual media type such as "print"
features - an array of
parserlib.css.MediaFeature objects
For example, consider the following media query:
only screen and (max-device-width: 768px) and (orientation: portrait)
A corresponding object would have the following values:
modifier = "only"
mediaType = "screen"
features = array of (
name="max-device-width",
value="768px") and (
name="orientation",
value="portrait")
The
parserlib.css.PropertyName type represents a property name. Each instance has the following properties:
hack - if star or underscore hacks are allowed, either
* or
_ if present (
null if not present or hacks are not allowed)
When star hacks are allowed, the
text property becomes the actual property name,
so
*width has
hack equal to
* and
text equal to "width". If no hacks are allowed,
then
*width causes a syntax error while
_width has
hack equal to
null and
text equal to
_width.
The
parserlib.css.PropertyValue type represents a property value. Since property values in CSS are complex,
this type of object wraps the various parts into a single interface. Each instance has the following properties:
parts - array of
PropertyValuePart objects
The
parts array always has at least one item.
The
parserlib.css.PropertyValuePart type represents an individual part of a
property value. Each instance has the following properties:
type - the type of value part ("unknown", "dimension", "percentage", "integer", "number", "color", "uri", "string", "identifier" or "operator")
A part is considered any atomic piece of a property value not including white space. Consider the following:
font: 1em/1.5em "Times New Roman", Times, serif;
The
PropertyName is "font" and the
PropertyValue represents everything after the colon.
The parts are "1em" (dimension), "/" (operator), "1.5em" (dimension), "Times New Roman" (string),
"," (operator), "Times" (identifier), "," (operator), and "serif" (identifier).
The
parserlib.css.Selector type represents a single selector. Each instance
has a
parts property, which is an array of
parserlib.css.SelectorPart objects,
which represent atomic parts of the selector, and
parserlib.css.Combinator
objects, which represent combinators in the selector.
Consider the following selector:
li.selected > a:hover
This selector has three parts:
li.selected,
>, and
a:hover. The first
part is a
SelectorPart, the second is a
Combinator, and the third is a
SelectorPart. Each
SelectorPart is made up of an optional element name
followed by an ID, class, attribute condition, pseudo class, and/or pseudo element.
Each instance of
parserlib.css.SelectorPart has an
elementName property, which represents
the element name as a
parserlib.css.SelectorSubPart object or
null if there isn't one,
and a
modifiers property, which is an array of
parserlib.css.SelectorSubPart objects.
Each
SelectorSubPart object represents the smallest individual piece of a selector
and has a
type property indicating the type of subpart, "elementName", "class", "attribute",
"pseudo", "id", "not". If the
type is "not", then the
args property contains an array
of
SelectorPart arguments that were passed to
not().
Each instance of
parserlib.css.Combinator has an additional
type property that indicates
the type of combinator: "descendant", "child", "sibling", or "adjacent-sibling".
The CSS parser fires events as it parses text. The events correspond to important parts of the parsing algorithm and are designed to provide developers with all of the information necessary to create lint checkers, ASTs, and other data structures.
For many events, the
event object contains additional information. This additional
information is most frequently in the form of a
parserlib.util.SyntaxUnit object,
which has three properties:
text - the string value
line - the line on which this token appeared
col - the column within the line at which this token appeared
The
toString() method for these objects is overridden to be the same value as
text,
so that you can treat the object as a string for comparison and concatenation purposes.
You should assign your event handlers before calling the
parse() method.
startstylesheet and
endstylesheet events
The
startstylesheet event fires just before parsing of the CSS text begins
and the
endstylesheet event fires just after all of the CSS text has been parsed.
There is no additional information provided for these events. Example:
parser.addListener("startstylesheet", function() {
console.log("Starting to parse stylesheet");
});
parser.addListener("endstylesheet", function() {
console.log("Finished parsing stylesheet");
});
charset event
The
charset event fires when the
@charset directive is found in a stylesheet.
Since
@charset is required to appear first in a stylesheet, any other occurances
cause a syntax error. The
charset event provides an
event object with a property
called
charset, which contains the name of the character set for the stylesheet. Example:
parser.addListener("charset", function(event) {
console.log("Character set is " + event.charset);
});
namespace event
The
namespace event fires when the
@namespace directive is found in a stylesheet.
The
namespace event provides an
event object with two properties:
prefix,
which is the namespace prefix, and
uri, which is the namespace URI. Example:
parser.addListener("namespace", function(event) {
console.log("Namespace with prefix=" + event.prefix + " and URI=" + event.uri);
});
import event
The
import event fires when the
@import directive is found in a stylesheet.
The
import event provides an
event object with two properties:
uri,
which is the URI to import, and
media, which is an array of media queries
for which this URI applies. The
media array contains zero or more
parserlib.css.MediaQuery objects. Example:
parser.addListener("import", function(event) {
console.log("Importing " + event.uri + " for media types [" + event.media + "]");
});
startfontface and
endfontface events
The
startfontface event fires when
@font-face is encountered and the
endfontface event
fires just after the closing right brace (
}) is encountered after
@font-face.
There is no additional information available on the
event object. Example:
parser.addListener("startfontface", function(event) {
console.log("Starting font face");
});
parser.addListener("endfontface", function(event) {
console.log("Ending font face");
});
startpage and
endpage events
The
startpage event fires when
@page is encountered and the
endpage event
fires just after the closing right brace (
}) is encountered after
@page.
The
event object has two properties:
id, which is the page ID, and
pseudo,
which is the page pseudo class. Example:
parser.addListener("startpage", function(event) {
console.log("Starting page with ID=" + event.id + " and pseudo=" + event.pseudo);
});
parser.addListener("endpage", function(event) {
console.log("Ending page with ID=" + event.id + " and pseudo=" + event.pseudo);
});
startpagemargin and
endpagemargin events
The
startpagemargin event fires when a page margin directive (such as
@top-left)
is encountered and the
endfontface event fires just after the closing right brace (
})
is encountered after the page margin. The
event object has a
margin property,
which contains the actual page margin encountered. Example:
parser.addListener("startpagemargin", function(event) {
console.log("Starting page margin " + event.margin);
});
parser.addListener("endpagemargin", function(event) {
console.log("Ending page margin " + event.margin);
});
startmedia and
endmedia events
The
startmedia event fires when
@media is encountered and the
endmedia
event fires just after the closing right brace (
}) is encountered after
@media. The
event object has one property,
media, which is an array of
parserlib.css.MediaQuery objects. Example:
parser.addListener("startpagemargin", function(event) {
console.log("Starting page margin " + event.margin);
});
parser.addListener("endpagemargin", function(event) {
console.log("Ending page margin " + event.margin);
});
startkeyframes and
endkeyframes events
The
startkeyframes event fires when
@keyframes (or any vendor prefixed version)
is encountered and the
endkeyframes event fires just after the closing right brace (
})
is encountered after
@keyframes. The
event object has one property,
name,
which is the name of the animation. Example:
parser.addListener("startkeyframes", function(event) {
console.log("Starting animation definition " + event.name);
});
parser.addListener("endkeyframes", function(event) {
console.log("Ending animation definition " + event.name);
});
startrule and
endrule events
The
startrule event fires just after all selectors on a rule have been parsed
and the
endrule event fires just after the closing right brace (
})
is encountered for the rule. The
event object has one additional property,
selectors,
which is an array of
parserlib.css.Selector objects. Example:
parser.addListener("startrule", function(event) {
console.log("Starting rule with " + event.selectors.length + " selector(s)");
for (var i = 0, len = event.selectors.length; i < len; i++) {
var selector = event.selectors[i];
console.log(" Selector #1 (" + selector.line + "," + selector.col + ")");
for (var j = 0, count=selector.parts.length; j < count; j++) {
console.log(" Unit #" + (j + 1));
if (selector.parts[j] instanceof parserlib.css.SelectorPart) {
console.log(" Element name: " + selector.parts[j].elementName);
for (var k = 0; k < selector.parts[j].modifiers.length; k++) {
console.log(" Modifier: " + selector.parts[j].modifiers[k]);
}
} else {
console.log(" Combinator: " + selector.parts[j]);
}
}
}
});
parser.addListener("endrule", function(event) {
console.log("Ending rule with selectors [" + event.selectors + "]");
});
property event
The
property event fires whenever a CSS property (
name:value) is encountered,
which may be inside of a rule, a media block, a page block, etc. The
event object
has four additional properties:
property, which is the name of the property as a
parserlib.css.PropertyName object,
value, which is an instance of
parserlib.css.PropertyValue (both types inherit from
parserlib.util.SyntaxUnit),
important, which is a Boolean value indicating if the property is flagged
with
!important, and
invalid which is a Boolean value indicating
whether the property value failed validation. Example:
parser.addListener("property", function(event) {
console.log("Property '" + event.property + "' has a value of '" + event.value + "' and " + (event.important ? "is" : "isn't") + " important. (" + event.property.line + "," + event.property.col + ")");
});
error event
The
error event fires whenever a recoverable error occurs during parsing.
When in strict mode, this event does not fire. The
event object contains three
additional properties:
message, which is the error message,
line, which is the line
on which the error occurred, and
col, which is the column on that line in which
the error occurred. Example:
parser.addListener("error", function(event) {
console.log("Parse error: " + event.message + " (" + event.line + "," + event.col + ")", "error");
});
The CSS parser's goal is to be on-par with error recovery of CSS parsers in browsers. To that end, the following error recovery mechanisms are in place:
a:hover {
color: red;
font:: Helvetica; /* dropped! */
text-decoration: underline;
}
a:hover, foo ... bar {
color: red;
font: Helvetica;
text-decoration: underline;
}
@ Rules - there are certain @ rules that are only valid in certain
contexts. The parser will skip over
@charset,
@namespace, and
@import
if they're found anywhere other than the beginning of the input.
Unknown @ Rules - any @ rules that isn't recognized is automatically skipped, meaning the entire block after it is not parsed.
You can run the tests via
npm test from the repository's root. You
may need to run
npm install first to install the necessary dependencies.