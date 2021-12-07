parse Pdf417 barcode data from US driver licenses

Usage

import { parse } from 'parse-usdl' const code = `@ ANSI 636001070002DL00410392ZN04330047DLDCANONE DCBNONE DCDNONE DBA08312013 DCSMichael DACM DADMotorist DBD08312013 DBB08312013 DBC1 DAYBRO DAU064 in DAG2345 ANYWHERE STREET DAIYOUR CITY DAJNY DAK123450000 DAQNONE DCFNONE DCGUSA DDEN DDFN DDGN ` const data = parse(code) console .log( JSON .stringify(data, null , 2 ))

Optional Parameters

suppressErrors

Prevent a hard error in the case of a bad code provided. All valid codes will be parsed and returned.