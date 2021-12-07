openbase logo
parse-usdl

by Mark Vayngrib
3.2.0 (see all)

parse Pdf417 barcode data from US driver licenses

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

767

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

parse-usdl

parse Pdf417 barcode data from US driver licenses

Usage

import { parse } from 'parse-usdl'

const code =
`@

ANSI 636001070002DL00410392ZN04330047DLDCANONE
DCBNONE
DCDNONE
DBA08312013
DCSMichael
DACM
DADMotorist
DBD08312013
DBB08312013
DBC1
DAYBRO
DAU064 in
DAG2345 ANYWHERE STREET
DAIYOUR CITY
DAJNY
DAK123450000
DAQNONE
DCFNONE
DCGUSA
DDEN
DDFN
DDGN
`
const data = parse(code)
console.log(JSON.stringify(data, null, 2))

// {
//   "jurisdictionRestrictionCodes": "NONE",
//   "jurisdictionEndorsementCodes": "NONE",
//   "dateOfExpiry": 1377921600000,
//   "lastName": "Michael",
//   "firstName": "M",
//   "middleName": "Motorist",
//   "dateOfIssue": 1377921600000,
//   "dateOfBirth": 1377921600000,
//   "sex": "M",
//   "eyeColor": "BRO",
//   "height": "064 in",
//   "addressStreet": "2345 ANYWHERE STREET",
//   "addressCity": "YOUR CITY",
//   "addressState": "NY",
//   "addressPostalCode": "123450000",
//   "documentNumber": "NONE",
//   "documentDiscriminator": "NONE",
//   "issuer": "USA",
//   "lastNameTruncated": "N",
//   "firstNameTruncated": "N",
//   "middleNameTruncated": "N"
// }
// ~/Co

Optional Parameters

suppressErrors

Prevent a hard error in the case of a bad code provided. All valid codes will be parsed and returned.

const options = {
    suppressErrors: false
}

