parse Pdf417 barcode data from US driver licenses
import { parse } from 'parse-usdl'
const code =
`@
ANSI 636001070002DL00410392ZN04330047DLDCANONE
DCBNONE
DCDNONE
DBA08312013
DCSMichael
DACM
DADMotorist
DBD08312013
DBB08312013
DBC1
DAYBRO
DAU064 in
DAG2345 ANYWHERE STREET
DAIYOUR CITY
DAJNY
DAK123450000
DAQNONE
DCFNONE
DCGUSA
DDEN
DDFN
DDGN
`
const data = parse(code)
console.log(JSON.stringify(data, null, 2))
// {
// "jurisdictionRestrictionCodes": "NONE",
// "jurisdictionEndorsementCodes": "NONE",
// "dateOfExpiry": 1377921600000,
// "lastName": "Michael",
// "firstName": "M",
// "middleName": "Motorist",
// "dateOfIssue": 1377921600000,
// "dateOfBirth": 1377921600000,
// "sex": "M",
// "eyeColor": "BRO",
// "height": "064 in",
// "addressStreet": "2345 ANYWHERE STREET",
// "addressCity": "YOUR CITY",
// "addressState": "NY",
// "addressPostalCode": "123450000",
// "documentNumber": "NONE",
// "documentDiscriminator": "NONE",
// "issuer": "USA",
// "lastNameTruncated": "N",
// "firstNameTruncated": "N",
// "middleNameTruncated": "N"
// }
Prevent a hard error in the case of a bad code provided. All valid codes will be parsed and returned.
const options = {
suppressErrors: false
}