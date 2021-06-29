An advanced url parser supporting git urls too.

For low-level path parsing, check out parse-path . This very module is designed to parse urls. By default the urls are normalized.

☁️ Installation

npm install --save parse-url yarn add parse-url

📋 Example

const parseUrl = require ( "parse-url" ) console .log(parseUrl( "http://ionicabizau.net/blog" )) console .log(parseUrl( "http://domain.com/path/name?foo=bar&bar=42#some-hash" )) console .log(parseUrl( "git+ssh://git@host.xz/path/name.git" , false )) console .log(parseUrl( "git@github.com:IonicaBizau/git-stats.git" , false ))

📝 Documentation

Parses the input url.

Note: This throws if invalid urls are provided.

Params

String url : The input url.

Boolean|Object normalize : Wheter to normalize the url or not. Default is false . If true , the url will be normalized. If an object, it will be the options object sent to normalize-url . For SSH urls, normalize won 't work.

Return

Object An object containing the following fields:

An object containing the following fields: protocols (Array): An array with the url protocols (usually it has one element).

(Array): An array with the url protocols (usually it has one element). protocol (String): The first protocol, "ssh" (if the url is a ssh url) or "file" .

(String): The first protocol, (if the url is a ssh url) or . port (null|Number): The domain port.

(null|Number): The domain port. resource (String): The url domain (including subdomains).

(String): The url domain (including subdomains). user (String): The authentication user (usually for ssh urls).

(String): The authentication user (usually for ssh urls). pathname (String): The url pathname.

(String): The url pathname. hash (String): The url hash.

(String): The url hash. search (String): The url querystring value.

(String): The url querystring value. href (String): The input url.

(String): The input url. query (Object): The url querystring, parsed as object.

