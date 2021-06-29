An advanced url parser supporting git urls too.
For low-level path parsing, check out
parse-path. This very module is designed to parse urls. By default the urls are normalized.
# Using npm
npm install --save parse-url
# Using yarn
yarn add parse-url
// Dependencies
const parseUrl = require("parse-url")
console.log(parseUrl("http://ionicabizau.net/blog"))
// { protocols: [ 'http' ],
// protocol: 'http',
// port: null,
// resource: 'ionicabizau.net',
// user: '',
// pathname: '/blog',
// hash: '',
// search: '',
// href: 'http://ionicabizau.net/blog' }
console.log(parseUrl("http://domain.com/path/name?foo=bar&bar=42#some-hash"))
// { protocols: [ 'http' ],
// protocol: 'http',
// port: null,
// resource: 'domain.com',
// user: '',
// pathname: '/path/name',
// hash: 'some-hash',
// search: 'foo=bar&bar=42',
// href: 'http://domain.com/path/name?foo=bar&bar=42#some-hash' }
// If you want to parse fancy Git urls, turn off the automatic url normalization
console.log(parseUrl("git+ssh://git@host.xz/path/name.git", false))
// { protocols: [ 'git', 'ssh' ],
// protocol: 'git',
// port: null,
// resource: 'host.xz',
// user: 'git',
// pathname: '/path/name.git',
// hash: '',
// search: '',
// href: 'git+ssh://git@host.xz/path/name.git' }
console.log(parseUrl("git@github.com:IonicaBizau/git-stats.git", false))
// { protocols: [],
// protocol: 'ssh',
// port: null,
// resource: 'github.com',
// user: 'git',
// pathname: '/IonicaBizau/git-stats.git',
// hash: '',
// search: '',
// href: 'git@github.com:IonicaBizau/git-stats.git' }
There are few ways to get help:
parseUrl(url, normalize)
Parses the input url.
Note: This throws if invalid urls are provided.
String
url: The input url.
Boolean|Object
normalize: Wheter to normalize the url or not. Default is
false. If
true, the url will
be normalized. If an object, it will be the
options object sent to
normalize-url.
For SSH urls, normalize won't work.
protocols (Array): An array with the url protocols (usually it has one element).
protocol (String): The first protocol,
"ssh" (if the url is a ssh url) or
"file".
port (null|Number): The domain port.
resource (String): The url domain (including subdomains).
user (String): The authentication user (usually for ssh urls).
pathname (String): The url pathname.
hash (String): The url hash.
search (String): The url querystring value.
href (String): The input url.
query (Object): The url querystring, parsed as object.
Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.
I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).
However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:
Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀
—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖
—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a
coffee tea. 🍵
—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).
Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below):
1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6
Thanks! ❤️
