parse-torrent package instead.
Works in node and the browser (with browserify). This module is used by WebTorrent!
npm install parse-torrent-file
var parseTorrentFile = require('parse-torrent-file')
var path = require('path')
var torrent = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'torrents/leaves.torrent'))
var parsed
try {
parsed = parseTorrentFile(torrent)
} catch (e) {
// the torrent file was corrupt
console.error(e)
}
console.log(parsed.name) // Prints "Leaves of Grass by Walt Whitman.epub"
The
parsed torrent object looks like this:
{
"infoHash": "d2474e86c95b19b8bcfdb92bc12c9d44667cfa36",
"infoHashBuffer": ...,
"name": "Leaves of Grass by Walt Whitman.epub",
"private": false,
"created": "2013-08-01T13:27:46.000Z",
"announce": [
"http://tracker.example.com/announce"
],
"urlList": [],
"files": [
{
"path": "Leaves of Grass by Walt Whitman.epub",
"name": "Leaves of Grass by Walt Whitman.epub",
"length": 362017,
"offset": 0
}
],
"length": 362017,
"pieceLength": 16384,
"lastPieceLength": 1569,
"pieces": [
"1f9c3f59beec079715ec53324bde8569e4a0b4eb",
"ec42307d4ce5557b5d3964c5ef55d354cf4a6ecc",
"7bf1bcaf79d11fa5e0be06593c8faafc0c2ba2cf",
"76d71c5b01526b23007f9e9929beafc5151e6511",
"0931a1b44c21bf1e68b9138f90495e690dbc55f5",
"72e4c2944cbacf26e6b3ae8a7229d88aafa05f61",
"eaae6abf3f07cb6db9677cc6aded4dd3985e4586",
"27567fa7639f065f71b18954304aca6366729e0b",
"4773d77ae80caa96a524804dfe4b9bd3deaef999",
"c9dd51027467519d5eb2561ae2cc01467de5f643",
"0a60bcba24797692efa8770d23df0a830d91cb35",
"b3407a88baa0590dc8c9aa6a120f274367dcd867",
"e88e8338c572a06e3c801b29f519df532b3e76f6",
"70cf6aee53107f3d39378483f69cf80fa568b1ea",
"c53b506159e988d8bc16922d125d77d803d652c3",
"ca3070c16eed9172ab506d20e522ea3f1ab674b3",
"f923d76fe8f44ff32e372c3b376564c6fb5f0dbe",
"52164f03629fd1322636babb2c014b7dae582da4",
"1363965261e6ce12b43701f0a8c9ed1520a70eba",
"004400a267765f6d3dd5c7beb5bd3c75f3df2a54",
"560a61801147fa4ec7cf568e703acb04e5610a4d",
"56dcc242d03293e9446cf5e457d8eb3d9588fd90",
"c698de9b0dad92980906c026d8c1408fa08fe4ec"
]
}
To convert a parsed torrent back into a .torrent file buffer, call
parseTorrentFile.encode.
var parseTorrentFile = require('parse-torrent-file')
// parse a torrent
var parsed = parseTorrentFile(/* some buffer */)
// convert parsed torrent back to a buffer
var buf = parseTorrentFile.encode(parsed)
This was originally based on read-torrent by mafintosh. It's basically a pared-down version of that, but it works in the browser (so WebTorrent can use it), doesn't have huge npm dependencies like
request (saving on file size), and it has tests. Thanks for publishing good modules, mafintosh!
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh and WebTorrent, LLC.