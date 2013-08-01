DEPRECATED: Use the parse-torrent package instead.

Parse a .torrent file and return an object of keys/values

Works in node and the browser (with browserify). This module is used by WebTorrent!

install

npm install parse-torrent-file

usage

var parseTorrentFile = require ( 'parse-torrent-file' ) var path = require ( 'path' ) var torrent = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'torrents/leaves.torrent' )) var parsed try { parsed = parseTorrentFile(torrent) } catch (e) { console .error(e) } console .log(parsed.name)

The parsed torrent object looks like this:

{ "infoHash" : "d2474e86c95b19b8bcfdb92bc12c9d44667cfa36" , "infoHashBuffer" : ..., "name" : "Leaves of Grass by Walt Whitman.epub" , "private" : false , "created" : "2013-08-01T13:27:46.000Z" , "announce" : [ "http://tracker.example.com/announce" ], "urlList" : [], "files" : [ { "path" : "Leaves of Grass by Walt Whitman.epub" , "name" : "Leaves of Grass by Walt Whitman.epub" , "length" : 362017 , "offset" : 0 } ], "length" : 362017 , "pieceLength" : 16384 , "lastPieceLength" : 1569 , "pieces" : [ "1f9c3f59beec079715ec53324bde8569e4a0b4eb" , "ec42307d4ce5557b5d3964c5ef55d354cf4a6ecc" , "7bf1bcaf79d11fa5e0be06593c8faafc0c2ba2cf" , "76d71c5b01526b23007f9e9929beafc5151e6511" , "0931a1b44c21bf1e68b9138f90495e690dbc55f5" , "72e4c2944cbacf26e6b3ae8a7229d88aafa05f61" , "eaae6abf3f07cb6db9677cc6aded4dd3985e4586" , "27567fa7639f065f71b18954304aca6366729e0b" , "4773d77ae80caa96a524804dfe4b9bd3deaef999" , "c9dd51027467519d5eb2561ae2cc01467de5f643" , "0a60bcba24797692efa8770d23df0a830d91cb35" , "b3407a88baa0590dc8c9aa6a120f274367dcd867" , "e88e8338c572a06e3c801b29f519df532b3e76f6" , "70cf6aee53107f3d39378483f69cf80fa568b1ea" , "c53b506159e988d8bc16922d125d77d803d652c3" , "ca3070c16eed9172ab506d20e522ea3f1ab674b3" , "f923d76fe8f44ff32e372c3b376564c6fb5f0dbe" , "52164f03629fd1322636babb2c014b7dae582da4" , "1363965261e6ce12b43701f0a8c9ed1520a70eba" , "004400a267765f6d3dd5c7beb5bd3c75f3df2a54" , "560a61801147fa4ec7cf568e703acb04e5610a4d" , "56dcc242d03293e9446cf5e457d8eb3d9588fd90" , "c698de9b0dad92980906c026d8c1408fa08fe4ec" ] }

To convert a parsed torrent back into a .torrent file buffer, call parseTorrentFile.encode .

var parseTorrentFile = require ( 'parse-torrent-file' ) var parsed = parseTorrentFile( ) var buf = parseTorrentFile.encode(parsed)

credit

This was originally based on read-torrent by mafintosh. It's basically a pared-down version of that, but it works in the browser (so WebTorrent can use it), doesn't have huge npm dependencies like request (saving on file size), and it has tests. Thanks for publishing good modules, mafintosh!

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh and WebTorrent, LLC.