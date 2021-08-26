Parse a torrent identifier (magnet uri, .torrent file, info hash)

Works in node and the browser (with browserify). This module is used by WebTorrent!

install

npm install parse-torrent

usage

parse

The return value of parseTorrent will contain as much info as possible about the torrent. The only property that is guaranteed to be present is infoHash .

const parseTorrent = require ( 'parse-torrent' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) parseTorrent( 'd2474e86c95b19b8bcfdb92bc12c9d44667cfa36' ) parseTorrent( new Buffer( 'd2474e86c95b19b8bcfdb92bc12c9d44667cfa36' , 'hex' )) parseTorrent( 'magnet:?xt=urn:btih:d2474e86c95b19b8bcfdb92bc12c9d44667cfa36' ) parseTorrent( 'magnet:?xt=urn:btih:d2474e86c95b19b8bcfdb92bc12c9d44667cfa36&dn=Leaves%20of%20Grass%20by%20Walt%20Whitman.epub' ) parseTorrent( 'magnet:?xt=urn:btih:d2474e86c95b19b8bcfdb92bc12c9d44667cfa36&tr=http%3A%2F%2Ftracker.example.com%2Fannounce' ) parseTorrent(fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/torrents/leaves.torrent' ))

encode

The reverse works too. To convert an object of keys/value to a magnet uri or .torrent file buffer, use toMagnetURI and toTorrentFile .

const parseTorrent = require ( 'parse-torrent' ) const uri = parseTorrent.toMagnetURI({ infoHash : 'd2474e86c95b19b8bcfdb92bc12c9d44667cfa36' }) console .log(uri) const buf = parseTorrent.toTorrentFile({ info : { } }) console .log(buf)

remote torrents

To support remote torrent identifiers (i.e. http/https links to .torrent files, or filesystem paths), as well as Blobs use the parseTorrent.remote function. It takes a callback since these torrent types require async operations:

parseTorrent.remote(torrentId, (err, parsedTorrent) => { if (err) throw err console .log(parsedTorrent) })

If the torrentId is an http/https link to the .torrent file, then the request to the file can be modified by passing simple-get params. For example:

parseTorrent.remote(torrentId, { timeout : 60 * 1000 }, (err, parsedTorrent) => { if (err) throw err console .log(parsedTorrent) })

command line program

This package also includes a command line program.

Usage : parse-torrent / path / to /torrent parse-torrent magnet_uri parse-torrent

To install it, run:

npm install parse-torrent -g

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh and WebTorrent, LLC.