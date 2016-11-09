parseSRT

A standalone and dependency-free function to parse and convert SRT subtitle data into JSON format. This has been adapted from the popcorn.js SRT parse plugin source code. The code to parse the SRT data is basically the same, with some differences in how the data is output.

Installation

bower install parse-srt

npm install parse-srt

Usage

parseSRT is an UMD module. You can load it into your application either by importing the module, or loading the script in your page.

If you are importing the parseSRT module via Webpack, Browserify or similar, make sure that the module name parse-srt is being resolved correctly to the Bower or NPM packages folder.

Via ES6 syntax

import parseSRT from 'parse-srt'

Via CommonJS syntax

var parseSRT = require ( 'parse-srt' )

Via the script tag

< script src = "/scripts/parseSRT.js" > </ script > // Change the path as necessary

API

Parse and convert a SRT subtitles file data into JSON format.

Parameters

Name Type Required Default Description data String false '' The contents of a SRT subtitles file to be converted. If empty, an empty array will be returned.

Returns

[Array] - An array containing an object for each subtitle.

Example

var jsonSubs = parseSRT(srtData)

The subtitle object has the following structure:

Property Type Description id Number The subtitle ID number, which corresponds to the order in the sequence of subtitles present in the SRT file. start Number The start timestamp in seconds end Number The end timestamp in seconds text String The contents of the subtitle. HTML tags are kept for styling.

Brower support

parseSRT, although not tested in all of them, was created using features supported by these browsers.

Android Browser 4+

Blackberry Browser 7+

Chrome 13+

Firefox 4+

Internet Explorer 9+

Opera 12+

Opera Mini 5+

Safari 7+

Support

If you want to request new features or find any bugs, please open a ticket on the issues page and I'll review it as soon as possible.

Authors and Contributors

Created by Luís Rodrigues (@MrSlide)

License and copyright

Released under the MIT license

Copyright (c) 2016 Luís Rodrigues