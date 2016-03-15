Simple sendgrid adapter for parse server
var express = require('express');
var ParseServer = require('parse-server').ParseServer;
var app = express();
var SimpleSendGridAdapter = require('parse-server-sendgrid-adapter');
// Specify the connection string for your mongodb database
// and the location to your Parse cloud code
var api = new ParseServer({
databaseURI: 'mongodb://localhost:27017/dev',
cloud: '/home/myApp/cloud/main.js', // Provide an absolute path
appId: 'myAppId',
masterKey: 'myMasterKey', // Keep this key secret!
fileKey: 'optionalFileKey',
serverURL: 'http://localhost:1337/parse', // Don't forget to change to https if needed
appName: 'myAppName',
publicServerURL: 'http://localhost:1337/parse',
emailAdapter: SimpleSendGridAdapter({
apiKey: 'sendgridApiKey',
fromAddress: 'fromEmailAddress',
})
});
// Serve the Parse API on the /parse URL prefix
app.use('/parse', api);
app.listen(1337, function() {
console.log('parse-server-example running on port 1337.');
});