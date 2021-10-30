parse-server adapter for AWS S3

installation

npm install --save @parse/s3-files-adapter

AWS Credentials

Deprecation Notice -- AWS Credentials

the ability to explicitly pass credentials to this adapter is deprecated and will be removed in a future release.

You may already be compatible with this change. If you have not explicitly set an accessKey and secretKey and you have configured the environment variables AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , then you're all set and this will continue to work as is.

If you explicitly configured the environment variables S3_ACCESS_KEY S3_SECRET_KEY

OR

If you explicitly configured the accessKey and secretKey in your adapter configuration, then you'll need to...

For non AWS hosts:

Run aws configure in a terminal which will step you through configuring credentials for the AWS SDK and CLI

For an AWS host:

Ensure that the role that your host is running as has permissions for your s3 bucket

Then

remove the accessKey and secretKey from your configuration

If for some reason you really need to be able to set the key and secret explicitly, you can still do it using s3overrides as described below and setting accessKeyId and secretAccessKey in the s3Overrides object.

Deprecated Configuration

Although it is not recommended, AWS credentials can be explicitly configured through an options object, constructor string arguments or environment variables (see below). This option is provided for backward compatibility and will be removed in the forthcoming version 2.0 of this adapter.

The preferred method is to use the default AWS credentials pattern. If no AWS credentials are explicitly configured, the AWS SDK will look for credentials in the standard locations used by all AWS SDKs and the AWS CLI. More info can be found in the docs. For more information on AWS best practices, see IAM Best Practices User Guide.

Usage with Parse Server

Parameters

(This list is still incomplete and in the works, in the meantime find more descriptions in the chapters below.)

Parameter Optional Default value Environment variable Description fileAcl yes undefined S3_FILE_ACL Sets the Canned ACL of the file when storing it in the S3 bucket. Setting this parameter overrides the file ACL that would otherwise depend on the directAccess parameter. Setting the value 'none' causes any ACL parameter to be removed that would otherwise be set.

Using a config file

{ "appId" : 'my_app_id', "masterKey" : 'my_master_key', "filesAdapter" : { "module" : "@parse/s3-files-adapter" , "options" : { "bucket" : "my_bucket" , "region" : 'us-east -1 ', "bucketPrefix" : '', "directAccess" : false , "fileAcl" : null , "baseUrl" : null , "baseUrlDirect" : false , "signatureVersion" : 'v4', "globalCacheControl" : null , "ServerSideEncryption" : 'AES256|aws:kms', "validateFilename" : null , "generateKey" : null } } }

Note By default Parse.FilesController.preserveFileName will prefix all filenames with a random hex code. You will want to disable that if you enable it here or wish to use S3 "directories".

using environment variables

Set your environment variables:

S3_BUCKET =bucketName

the following optional configuration can be set by environment variable too:

S3_SIGNATURE_VERSION =v4

And update your config / options

{ "appId" : 'my_app_id', "masterKey" : 'my_master_key', "filesAdapter" : "@parse/s3-files-adapter" }

passing as an instance

var S3Adapter = require ( '@parse/s3-files-adapter' ); var s3Adapter = new S3Adapter( 'accessKey' , 'secretKey' , bucket, { region : 'us-east-1' bucketPrefix : '' , directAccess : false , baseUrl : 'http://images.example.com' , signatureVersion : 'v4' , globalCacheControl : 'public, max-age=86400' , validateFilename : ( filename ) => { if (filename.length > 1024 ) { return 'Filename too long.' ; } return null ; }, generateKey : ( filename ) => { return ` ${ Date .now()} _ ${filename} ` ; } }); var api = new ParseServer({ appId : 'my_app' , masterKey : 'master_key' , filesAdapter : s3adapter })

Note: there are a few ways you can pass arguments:

S3Adapter ( "bucket" ) S3Adapter ( "bucket" , options) S3Adapter ( "key" , "secret" , "bucket" ) -- Deprecated, see notice above S3Adapter ( "key" , "secret" , "bucket" , options) -- Deprecated, see notice above S3Adapter (options) S3Adapter (options, s3overrides)

If you use the last form, s3overrides are the parameters passed to AWS.S3.

In this form if you set s3overrides.params , you must set at least s3overrides.params.Bucket

or with an options hash

var S3Adapter = require ( '@parse/s3-files-adapter' ); var s3Options = { "bucket" : "my_bucket" , "region" : 'us-east-1' , "bucketPrefix" : '' , "directAccess" : false , "baseUrl" : null "signatureVersion" : 'v4' , "globalCacheControl" : null , "validateFilename" : () => null , "generateKey" : ( filename ) => filename, } var s3Adapter = new S3Adapter(s3Options); var api = new ParseServer({ appId : 'my_app' , masterKey : 'master_key' , filesAdapter : s3Adapter })

Usage with Digital Ocean Spaces

var S3Adapter = require ( "@parse/s3-files-adapter" ); var AWS = require ( "aws-sdk" ); const spacesEndpoint = new AWS.Endpoint(process.env.SPACES_ENDPOINT); var s3Options = { bucket : process.env.SPACES_BUCKET_NAME, baseUrl : process.env.SPACES_BASE_URL, region : process.env.SPACES_REGION, directAccess : true , globalCacheControl : "public, max-age=31536000" , bucketPrefix : process.env.SPACES_BUCKET_PREFIX, s3overrides : { accessKeyId : process.env.SPACES_ACCESS_KEY, secretAccessKey : process.env.SPACES_SECRET_KEY, endpoint : spacesEndpoint } }; var s3Adapter = new S3Adapter(s3Options); var api = new ParseServer({ databaseURI : process.env.DATABASE_URI || "mongodb://localhost:27017/dev" , cloud : process.env.CLOUD_CODE_MAIN || __dirname + "/cloud/main.js" , appId : process.env.APP_ID || "myAppId" , masterKey : process.env.MASTER_KEY || "" , serverURL : process.env.SERVER_URL || "http://localhost:1337/parse" , logLevel : process.env.LOG_LEVEL || "info" , allowClientClassCreation : false , filesAdapter : s3Adapter, } });

Use the optional options argument to add Metadata and/or Tags to S3 objects

const S3Adapter = require( '@parse/s3-files-adapter' ); const s3Options = {}; // Add correct options const s3Adapter = new S3Adapter(s3Options); const filename = 'Fictional_Characters.txt' ; const data = 'That\' s All Folks! '; const contentType = ' text /plain '; const tags = { createdBy: ' Elmer Fudd ', owner: ' Popey e' }; const metadata = { source: ' Mickey Mous e' }; const options = { tags, metadata }; s3Adapter.createFile(filename, data, contentType, options);

Note: This adapter will automatically add the "x-amz-meta-" prefix to the beginning of metadata tags as stated in S3 Documentation.