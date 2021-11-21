The official Push Notification adapter for Parse Server. See Parse Server Push Configuration for more details.
If you have migrated from parse.com and you are seeing situations where silent (newsstand-like presentless) notifications are failing to deliver please ensure that your payload is setting the content-available attribute to Int(1) and not "1" This value will be explicitly checked.
You can enable verbose logging with environment variables:
VERBOSE=1
or
VERBOSE_PARSE_SERVER_PUSH_ADAPTER=1
This will produce a more verbose output for all the push sending attempts
npm install --save @parse/push-adapter@VERSION
Replace VERSION with the version you want to install.
const PushAdapter = require('@parse/push-adapter').default;
const pushOptions = {
ios: { /* iOS push options */ } ,
android: { /* android push options */ }
}
// starting 3.0.0
const options = {
appId: "****",
masterKey: "****",
push: {
adapter: new PushAdapter(pushOptions),
},
/* ... */
}
const server = new ParseServer(options);
/* continue with the initialization of parse-server */