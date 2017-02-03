Used to send Parse Server password reset and email verification emails through Mandrill, supporting templates.

How to install:

$ npm install parse- server -mandrill-adapter

How to use:

var server = ParseServer({ ... appName : 'YourAppName' , publicServerURL : 'YourPublicServerURL' , emailAdapter : { module : 'parse-server-mandrill-adapter' , options : { apiKey : 'API-KEY' , fromEmail : 'no-reply@yourdomain.com' , displayName : 'no-reply@yourdomain.com' , replyTo : 'no-reply@yourdomain.com' , verificationSubject : 'Please verify your e-mail for *|appname|*' , verificationBody : 'Hi *|username|*,



You are being asked to confirm the e-mail address *|email|* with *|appname|*



Click here to confirm it:

*|link|*' , passwordResetSubject : 'Password Reset Request for *|appname|*' , passwordResetBody : 'Hi *|username|*,



You requested a password reset for *|appname|*.



Click here to reset it:

*|link|*' , customUserAttributesMergeTags : [ 'firstname' , 'lastname' ], passwordResetTemplateName : 'password-reset-template-name' , verificationTemplateName : 'email-verification-template-name' , } } ... });

You can use the following variables in the subjects and bodies and they will be replaced with their appropriate values:

*|appname|* - your application's display name

*|username|* - the user's display name

*|email|* - the user's email address

*|link|* - the link the user must click to perform the requested action

Note that these variable tokens are formatted using the MailChimp merge language. If your Mandrill account is using the Handlebars merge language, you should use the alternative format, e.g. {{appname}} , {{username}} , etc. The Mandrill merge language style can be configured in your Mandrill settings under 'Sending Defaults'.

