Used to send Parse Server password reset and email verification emails though Mailgun
var fs = require('fs'); //required if loading html from file!
var server = ParseServer({
...
emailAdapter: {
module: 'parse-server-mailgun-adapter-template',
options: {
// Display name
displayName: 'My App',
// The address that your emails come from
fromAddress: 'no-reply@yourdomain.com',
// Your domain from mailgun.com
domain: 'mg.yourdomain.com',
// Your API key from mailgun.com
apiKey: 'key-0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuv',
// Verification email subject
verificationSubject: 'Please verify your e-mail for %appname%',
// Verification email body
verificationBody: 'Hi,\n\nYou are being asked to confirm the e-mail address %email% with %appname%\n\nClick here to confirm it:\n%link%',
//OPTIONAL (will send HTML version of email):
verificationBodyHTML: fs.readFileSync("./verificationBody.html", "utf8") || null,
// Password reset email subject
passwordResetSubject: 'Password Reset Request for %appname%',
// Password reset email body
passwordResetBody: 'Hi,\n\nYou requested a password reset for %appname%.\n\nClick here to reset it:\n%link%',
//OPTIONAL (will send HTML version of email):
passwordResetBodyHTML: "<!DOCTYPE html><html xmlns=http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml>........"
}
}
...
});
Require
fs and provide
verificationBodyHTML or
passwordResetBodyHTML as a
string of
fs object. The email will be sent out as HTML. You still need to include the default text as a fallback.
Customize the e-mail sent to your users when they reset their password or when we verify their email address. The following variables will be automatically filled in with their appropriate values:
%username% the user's display name
%email% the user's email address
%appname% your application's display name
%link% the link the user must click to perform the requested action