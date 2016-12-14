openbase logo
psm

parse-server-mailgun-adapter-template

by Benjamin Comeau
1.1.7

Used to send Parse Server password reset and email verification emails though Mailgun

Overview

Popularity

1.2K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

How to use

var fs = require('fs'); //required if loading html from file!

var server = ParseServer({
  ...
  emailAdapter: {
    module: 'parse-server-mailgun-adapter-template',
    options: {
      // Display name
      displayName: 'My App',
      // The address that your emails come from
      fromAddress: 'no-reply@yourdomain.com',
      // Your domain from mailgun.com
      domain: 'mg.yourdomain.com',
      // Your API key from mailgun.com
      apiKey: 'key-0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuv',

      // Verification email subject
      verificationSubject: 'Please verify your e-mail for %appname%',
      // Verification email body
      verificationBody: 'Hi,\n\nYou are being asked to confirm the e-mail address %email% with %appname%\n\nClick here to confirm it:\n%link%',
      //OPTIONAL (will send HTML version of email):
      verificationBodyHTML: fs.readFileSync("./verificationBody.html", "utf8") ||  null,

      // Password reset email subject
      passwordResetSubject: 'Password Reset Request for %appname%',
      // Password reset email body
      passwordResetBody: 'Hi,\n\nYou requested a password reset for %appname%.\n\nClick here to reset it:\n%link%',
      //OPTIONAL (will send HTML version of email):
      passwordResetBodyHTML: "<!DOCTYPE html><html xmlns=http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml>........"
    }
  }
  ...
});

HTML Emails

Require fs and provide verificationBodyHTML or passwordResetBodyHTML as a string of fs object. The email will be sent out as HTML. You still need to include the default text as a fallback.

Variables

Customize the e-mail sent to your users when they reset their password or when we verify their email address. The following variables will be automatically filled in with their appropriate values:

%username% the user's display name

%email% the user's email address

%appname% your application's display name

%link% the link the user must click to perform the requested action

