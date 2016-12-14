Used to send Parse Server password reset and email verification emails though Mailgun

How to use

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var server = ParseServer({ ... emailAdapter: { module: 'parse-server-mailgun-adapter-template' , options: { displayName: 'My App' , fromAddress: 'no-reply@yourdomain.com' , domain: 'mg.yourdomain.com' , apiKey: 'key-0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuv' , verificationSubject: 'Please verify your e-mail for %appname%' , verificationBody: 'Hi,



You are being asked to confirm the e-mail address %email% with %appname%



Click here to confirm it:

%link%' , verificationBodyHTML: fs.readFileSync( "./verificationBody.html" , "utf8" ) || null , passwordResetSubject: 'Password Reset Request for %appname%' , passwordResetBody: 'Hi,



You requested a password reset for %appname%.



Click here to reset it:

%link%' , passwordResetBodyHTML: "<!DOCTYPE html><html xmlns=http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml>........" } } ... });

HTML Emails

Require fs and provide verificationBodyHTML or passwordResetBodyHTML as a string of fs object. The email will be sent out as HTML. You still need to include the default text as a fallback.

Variables

Customize the e-mail sent to your users when they reset their password or when we verify their email address. The following variables will be automatically filled in with their appropriate values:

%username% the user's display name

%email% the user's email address

%appname% your application's display name