Allows your Parse Server app to send template-based emails through Mailgun. Just add your template files (plain text and html) to the email adapter's configuration.

Installation

npm install --save parse-server-mailgun

Configure test utility

To quickly test the adapter with your own Mailgun api key and domain, create a configuration file mailgun.json in the module's root directory:

Example : { "apiKey" : "your mailgun api key" , "fromAddress" : "Team <noreply@yourdomain.com>" , "domain" : "yourdomain.com" , "host" : "your.mailgun.host" , "recipient" : "your@email.com" , "username" : "you" , "appName" : "YourApp" }

Then, inside the module's root directory, run node ./src/mailgun-tester

Adapter configuration

As is the case with the default Mailgun adapter that comes with the Parse Server, you need to set a fromAddres, and the domain and apiKey provided by Mailgun. In addition, you also need to configure the templates you want to use. You must provide at least a plain-text version for each template. The html versions are optional.

const resolve = require ( 'path' ).resolve; var server = ParseServer({ ...otherOptions, verifyUserEmails : true , emailAdapter : { module : 'parse-server-mailgun' , options : { fromAddress : 'YourApp <noreply@yourapp.com>' , domain : 'example.com' , host : 'your.mailgun.host' , apiKey : 'key-mykey' , templates : { passwordResetEmail : { subject : 'Reset your password' , pathPlainText : resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/templates/password_reset_email.txt' ), pathHtml : resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/templates/password_reset_email.html' ), callback : ( user ) => { return { firstName : user.get( 'firstName' ) }} }, verificationEmail : { subject : 'Confirm your account' , pathPlainText : resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/templates/verification_email.txt' ), pathHtml : resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/templates/verification_email.html' ), callback : ( user ) => { return { firstName : user.get( 'firstName' ) }} }, customEmailAlert : { subject : 'Urgent notification!' , pathPlainText : resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/templates/custom_alert.txt' ), pathHtml : resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/templates/custom_alert.html' ), } } } } });

Templates

The Parse Server only uses the MailgunAdapter for two use cases: password reset and email address verification. With a few lines of code, it's also possible to use the MailgunAdapter directly, so that you can send any other template-based email, provided it has been configured as shown in the example configuration above.

const { AppCache } = require ( 'parse-server/lib/cache' ); const MailgunAdapter = AppCache.get( 'yourAppId' ).userController.adapter; MailgunAdapter.send({ templateName : 'customEmailAlert' , subject : 'Important: action required' , fromAddress : 'Alerts <noreply@yourapp.com>' , recipient : 'user@email.com' , variables : { alert : 'New posts' } extra : { attachments : [ ] replyTo : 'reply-to-address' } });

Version 2.4.0 switched from templating with lodash.template to using the excellent Mustache library. This allows for a lot more flexibility in your template code. For example, you can now pass an array as one of the template variables:

MailgunAdapter.send({ variables : { stooges : [ { name : "Moe" }, { name : "Larry" }, { name : "Curly" } ] } });

So that your templates can iterate over it like this:

{{# stooges }} < b > {{name}} </ b > {{/ stooges }}

Which will result in the following output:

< b > Moe </ b > < b > Larry </ b > < b > Curly </ b >

Sample templates and template variables

In the test directory, there are a few examples to get you started.

For password reset and address verification messages, you can use the following template variables by default:

{{{link}}} - the reset or verification link provided by the Parse Server (rendered as unescaped content)

- the reset or verification link provided by the Parse Server (rendered as unescaped content) {{appName}} - as is defined in your Parse Server configuration object

- as is defined in your Parse Server configuration object {{username}} - the Parse.User object's username property

- the Parse.User object's username property {{email}} - the Parse.User object's email property

Additional variables can be introduced by adding a callback. An example is shown in the configuration above. The relevant Parse.User object is passed as an argument. The return value must be a plain object where the property names exactly match their template counterparts. Note: the callback options only applies to the password reset and email address verification use cases.