This module allows you to use Azure Blob Storage with the open source Parse Server, brought to you by your friends in Microsoft's Open Source Engineering team.
First, ensure that you have an Azure Blob Storage account, with a container setup. Then, install the adapter:
npm install parse-server-azure-storage
If you're using
parse-server at version 2.2 (or below), please install with:
npm install parse-server-azure-storage@0.3.0
By default, Parse will proxy all files - meaning that your end user accesses the files via your open source Parse-Server, not directly by going to Azure Blob storage. This is useful if you want files to only be accessible for logged in users or have otherwise security considerations.
If your files can be public, you'll win performance by accessing files directly on Azure Blob Storage. To enable, ensure that your container's security policy is set to
blob. Then, in your
AzureStorageAdapter options, set
directAccess: true.
var ParseServer = require('parse-server').ParseServer;
var AzureStorageAdapter = require('parse-server-azure-storage').AzureStorageAdapter;
var account = 'YOUR_AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT_NAME';
var container = 'YOUR_AZURE_STORAGE_CONTAINER_NAME';
var options = {
accessKey: 'YOUR_ACCESS_KEY',
directAccess: false // If set to true, files will be served by Azure Blob Storage directly
}
var api = new ParseServer({
appId: process.env.APP_ID || 'myAppId',
masterKey: process.env.MASTER_KEY || '', //Add your master key here. Keep it secret!
serverURL: process.env.SERVER_URL || 'http://localhost:1337'
(...)
filesAdapter: new AzureStorageAdapter(account, container, options);
});
The MIT License (MIT); Copyright (c) 2016 Felix Rieseberg and Microsoft Corporation. Please see
LICENSE for details.