Azure Storage Files Adapter for Parse Server

This module allows you to use Azure Blob Storage with the open source Parse Server, brought to you by your friends in Microsoft's Open Source Engineering team.

Usage

First, ensure that you have an Azure Blob Storage account, with a container setup. Then, install the adapter:

npm install parse- server -azure- storage

If you're using parse-server at version 2.2 (or below), please install with:

npm install parse-server-azure-storage @ 0 . 3 . 0

Direct Access

By default, Parse will proxy all files - meaning that your end user accesses the files via your open source Parse-Server, not directly by going to Azure Blob storage. This is useful if you want files to only be accessible for logged in users or have otherwise security considerations.

If your files can be public, you'll win performance by accessing files directly on Azure Blob Storage. To enable, ensure that your container's security policy is set to blob . Then, in your AzureStorageAdapter options, set directAccess: true .

var ParseServer = require ( 'parse-server' ).ParseServer; var AzureStorageAdapter = require ( 'parse-server-azure-storage' ).AzureStorageAdapter; var account = 'YOUR_AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT_NAME' ; var container = 'YOUR_AZURE_STORAGE_CONTAINER_NAME' ; var options = { accessKey : 'YOUR_ACCESS_KEY' , directAccess : false } var api = new ParseServer({ appId : process.env.APP_ID || 'myAppId' , masterKey : process.env.MASTER_KEY || '' , serverURL : process.env.SERVER_URL || 'http://localhost:1337' (...) filesAdapter : new AzureStorageAdapter(account, container, options); });

License