A module that parses the Prometheus text format. The output aims to be compatible with that of prom2json. The code for parsing individual samples was ported from the Prometheus Python Client.

Installation

npm install --save parse-prometheus-text-format

Usage

import fs from 'fs' ; import parsePrometheusTextFormat from 'parse-prometheus-text-format' ; const metricsStr = fs.readFileSync( 'metrics.txt' , 'utf8' ); const parsed = parsePrometheusTextFormat(metricsStr);

Example

Input:

jvm_classes_loaded 3851.0 http_requests_total{method="post",code="200"} 1027 1395066363000 http_requests_total{method="post",code="400"} 3 1395066363000 msdos_file_access_time_seconds{path="C:\\DIR\\FILE.TXT",error="Cannot find file:

\"FILE.TXT\""} 1.458255915e9 metric_without_timestamp_and_labels 12.47 something_weird{problem="division by zero"} +Inf -3982045 http_request_duration_seconds_bucket{le="0.05"} 24054 http_request_duration_seconds_bucket{le="0.1"} 33444 http_request_duration_seconds_bucket{le="0.2"} 100392 http_request_duration_seconds_bucket{le="0.5"} 129389 http_request_duration_seconds_bucket{le="1"} 133988 http_request_duration_seconds_bucket{le="+Inf"} 144320 http_request_duration_seconds_sum 53423 http_request_duration_seconds_count 144320 rpc_duration_seconds{quantile="0.01"} 3102 rpc_duration_seconds{quantile="0.05"} 3272 rpc_duration_seconds{quantile="0.5"} 4773 rpc_duration_seconds{quantile="0.9"} 9001 rpc_duration_seconds{quantile="0.99"} 76656 rpc_duration_seconds_sum 1.7560473e+07 rpc_duration_seconds_count 2693 jvm_gc_collection_seconds_count{gc="Copy",} 104.0 jvm_gc_collection_seconds_sum{gc="Copy",} 0.491 jvm_gc_collection_seconds_count{gc="MarkSweepCompact",} 12.0 jvm_gc_collection_seconds_sum{gc="MarkSweepCompact",} 0.486

Stringified result: