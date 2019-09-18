Parse a PNG
$ npm install parse-png
const fs = require('fs');
const parsePng = require('parse-png');
(async () => {
const png = await parsePng(fs.readFileSync('unicorn.png'));
console.log(png);
/*
{
width: 200,
height: 133,
depth: 8,
interlace: false,
palette: false,
color: true,
alpha: false,
bpp: 3,
colorType: 2,
data: <Buffer 29 48 4d ...>,
}
*/
png.adjustGamma();
png.pack().pipe(fs.createWriteStream('unicorn-adjusted.png'));
})();
Returns a
Promise<Object> with a PNG instance. See the pngjs documentation for more information.
Type:
Buffer
A PNG image buffer.
Type:
Object
See the pngjs options.