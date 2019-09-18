openbase logo
parse-png

by Kevin Mårtensson
2.1.0 (see all)

Parse a PNG

Documentation
313K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

parse-png Build Status

Parse a PNG

Install

$ npm install parse-png

Usage

const fs = require('fs');
const parsePng = require('parse-png');

(async () => {
    const png = await parsePng(fs.readFileSync('unicorn.png'));

    console.log(png);
    /*
    {
        width: 200,
        height: 133,
        depth: 8,
        interlace: false,
        palette: false,
        color: true,
        alpha: false,
        bpp: 3,
        colorType: 2,
        data: <Buffer 29 48 4d ...>,
    }
    */

    png.adjustGamma();
    png.pack().pipe(fs.createWriteStream('unicorn-adjusted.png'));
})();

API

parsePng(buffer, options?)

Returns a Promise<Object> with a PNG instance. See the pngjs documentation for more information.

buffer

Type: Buffer

A PNG image buffer.

options

Type: Object

See the pngjs options.

