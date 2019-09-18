Parse a PNG

Install

npm install parse-png

Usage

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const parsePng = require ( 'parse-png' ); ( async ( ) => { const png = await parsePng(fs.readFileSync( 'unicorn.png' )); console .log(png); png.adjustGamma(); png.pack().pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'unicorn-adjusted.png' )); })();

API

Returns a Promise<Object> with a PNG instance. See the pngjs documentation for more information.

buffer

Type: Buffer

A PNG image buffer.

options

Type: Object

See the pngjs options.