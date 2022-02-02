Parse paths (local paths, urls: ssh/git/etc)

☁️ Installation

npm install --save parse-path yarn add parse-path

📋 Example

const parsePath = require ( "parse-path" ) console .log(parsePath( "http://ionicabizau.net/blog" )) console .log(parsePath( "http://domain.com/path/name?foo=bar&bar=42#some-hash" )) console .log(parsePath( "git+ssh://git@host.xz/path/name.git" )) console .log(parsePath( "git@github.com:IonicaBizau/git-stats.git" ))

📝 Documentation

Parses the input url.

Params

String url : The input url.

Return

Object An object containing the following fields:

An object containing the following fields: protocols (Array): An array with the url protocols (usually it has one element).

(Array): An array with the url protocols (usually it has one element). protocol (String): The first protocol, "ssh" (if the url is a ssh url) or "file" .

(String): The first protocol, (if the url is a ssh url) or . port (null|Number): The domain port.

(null|Number): The domain port. resource (String): The url domain (including subdomains).

(String): The url domain (including subdomains). user (String): The authentication user (usually for ssh urls).

(String): The authentication user (usually for ssh urls). pathname (String): The url pathname.

(String): The url pathname. hash (String): The url hash.

(String): The url hash. search (String): The url querystring value.

(String): The url querystring value. href (String): The input url.

(String): The input url. query (Object): The url querystring, parsed as object.

