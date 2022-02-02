Parse paths (local paths, urls: ssh/git/etc)
# Using npm
npm install --save parse-path
# Using yarn
yarn add parse-path
// Dependencies
const parsePath = require("parse-path")
console.log(parsePath("http://ionicabizau.net/blog"))
// { protocols: [ 'http' ],
// protocol: 'http',
// port: null,
// resource: 'ionicabizau.net',
// user: '',
// pathname: '/blog',
// hash: '',
// search: '',
// href: 'http://ionicabizau.net/blog' }
console.log(parsePath("http://domain.com/path/name?foo=bar&bar=42#some-hash"))
// { protocols: [ 'http' ],
// protocol: 'http',
// port: null,
// resource: 'domain.com',
// user: '',
// pathname: '/path/name',
// hash: 'some-hash',
// search: 'foo=bar&bar=42',
// href: 'http://domain.com/path/name?foo=bar&bar=42#some-hash' }
console.log(parsePath("git+ssh://git@host.xz/path/name.git"))
// { protocols: [ 'git', 'ssh' ],
// protocol: 'git',
// port: null,
// resource: 'host.xz',
// user: 'git',
// pathname: '/path/name.git',
// hash: '',
// search: '',
// href: 'git+ssh://git@host.xz/path/name.git' }
console.log(parsePath("git@github.com:IonicaBizau/git-stats.git"))
// { protocols: [],
// protocol: 'ssh',
// port: null,
// resource: 'github.com',
// user: 'git',
// pathname: '/IonicaBizau/git-stats.git',
// hash: '',
// search: '',
// href: 'git@github.com:IonicaBizau/git-stats.git' }
There are few ways to get help:
parsePath(url)
Parses the input url.
url: The input url.
protocols (Array): An array with the url protocols (usually it has one element).
protocol (String): The first protocol,
"ssh" (if the url is a ssh url) or
"file".
port (null|Number): The domain port.
resource (String): The url domain (including subdomains).
user (String): The authentication user (usually for ssh urls).
pathname (String): The url pathname.
hash (String): The url hash.
search (String): The url querystring value.
href (String): The input url.
query (Object): The url querystring, parsed as object.
