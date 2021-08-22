Parses expressions like 1-10,20-30. Returns an energetic (as opposed to lazy) array.

Supported Expressions

Comprehensive supported expression examples:

Expression result [] 1 [1] 1,2 [1,2] -10 [-10] -3,-3 [-3, -3] -1-2,-2 [-1,0,1,2,-2] -1--2 [-1,-2] -1..2,-2 [-1,0,1,2,-2] -1...3,-2 [-1,0,1,2,-2] 1⋯3 [1,2] 1…3 [1,2] 1‥3 [1,2,3]

What's this useful for? Well, letting users input these sorts of things and then making them programmatically useful.

Usage

First, npm install parse-numeric-range .

const rangeParser = require ( "parse-numeric-range" ); const numbers = rangeParser( "4,6,8-10,12,14..16,18,20...23" ); console .log( `The first ${numbers.length} composite numbers are: ${numbers.join( ", " )} ` , );

ES6