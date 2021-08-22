Parses expressions like 1-10,20-30. Returns an energetic (as opposed to lazy) array.
Comprehensive supported expression examples:
|Expression
|result
|[]
|1
|[1]
|1,2
|[1,2]
|-10
|[-10]
|-3,-3
|[-3, -3]
|-1-2,-2
|[-1,0,1,2,-2]
|-1--2
|[-1,-2]
|-1..2,-2
|[-1,0,1,2,-2]
|-1...3,-2
|[-1,0,1,2,-2]
|1⋯3
|[1,2]
|1…3
|[1,2]
|1‥3
|[1,2,3]
What's this useful for? Well, letting users input these sorts of things and then making them programmatically useful.
First,
npm install parse-numeric-range.
const rangeParser = require("parse-numeric-range");
const numbers = rangeParser("4,6,8-10,12,14..16,18,20...23");
console.log(
`The first ${numbers.length} composite numbers are: ${numbers.join(", ")}`,
);
import rangeParser from "parse-numeric-range";
const numbers = rangeParser("4,6,8-10,12,14..16,18,20...23");
console.log(
`The first ${numbers.length} composite numbers are: ${numbers.join(", ")}`,
);