openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pnr

parse-numeric-range

by Euan Kemp
1.3.0 (see all)

Parses expressions like 1-10,20-30. Returns an energetic array.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

156K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-parse-numeric-range

Parses expressions like 1-10,20-30. Returns an energetic (as opposed to lazy) array.

Supported Expressions

Comprehensive supported expression examples:

Expressionresult
[]
1[1]
1,2[1,2]
-10[-10]
-3,-3[-3, -3]
-1-2,-2[-1,0,1,2,-2]
-1--2[-1,-2]
-1..2,-2[-1,0,1,2,-2]
-1...3,-2[-1,0,1,2,-2]
1⋯3[1,2]
1…3[1,2]
1‥3[1,2,3]

What's this useful for? Well, letting users input these sorts of things and then making them programmatically useful.

Usage

First, npm install parse-numeric-range.

const rangeParser = require("parse-numeric-range");

const numbers = rangeParser("4,6,8-10,12,14..16,18,20...23");

console.log(
  `The first ${numbers.length} composite numbers are: ${numbers.join(", ")}`,
);

ES6

import rangeParser from "parse-numeric-range";

const numbers = rangeParser("4,6,8-10,12,14..16,18,20...23");

console.log(
  `The first ${numbers.length} composite numbers are: ${numbers.join(", ")}`,
);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial