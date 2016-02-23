openbase logo
parse-num

by ExodusMovement
1.0.0 (see all)

JavaScript component to parse, clean, remove formatting (unformat) numbers in strings.

Readme

parse-num

JavaScript component to parse, clean, remove formatting (unformat) numbers in strings.

Install

npm install --save parse-num

Usage

parseNum

Signature: parseNum(value, [decimalSep])

Parameters:

  • value: Any value to parse a number from. If it's null or undefined, it will return NaN. If it's a number, it will just return the number. Otherwise, it will coerce the input value to a string using toString().
  • decimalSep: optional string parameter to specify a decimal separator. Defaults to ".".

Returns:

The parsed number.

Example:

const parseNum = require('parse-num')
// import parseNum from 'parse-num' // if using ES6

parseNum('$ 123,456.78')                // => 123456.78
parseNum('$ 123,456')                   // => 123456
parseNum('&*()$ 123,456')               // => 123456
parseNum(';$@#$%^&123,456.78')          // => 123456.78
parseNum('$ -123,456')                  // => -123456
parseNum('$ -123,456.78')               // => -123456.78
parseNum('&*()$ -123,456')              // => -123456
parseNum(';$@#$%^&-123,456.78')         // => -123456.78
parseNum('$ 123,456', ')')              // => 123.456
parseNum('$ 123456|78', '|')            // => 123456.78
parseNum('&*()$ 123>456', '>')          // => 123.456
parseNum(';$@#$%^&123,456\'78', '\'')   // => 123456.78

Don't want NaN?

Don't ever want to deal with NaN? Do this:

var num = parseNum(null)
if (isNaN(num)) num = 0

// could also coerce to integer <=== BE careful, 'INTEGER', not 'FLOAT'
var num = ~~parseNum(null)
console.log(num) // => 0

Credits

The basis of this code came from accounting.js.

License

MIT

