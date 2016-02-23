JavaScript component to parse, clean, remove formatting (unformat) numbers in strings.

Install

npm install --save parse-num

Usage

parseNum

Signature: parseNum(value, [decimalSep])

Parameters:

value : Any value to parse a number from. If it's null or undefined , it will return NaN . If it's a number , it will just return the number . Otherwise, it will coerce the input value to a string using toString() .

: Any value to parse a number from. If it's or , it will return . If it's a , it will just return the . Otherwise, it will coerce the input to a using . decimalSep : optional string parameter to specify a decimal separator. Defaults to "." .

Returns:

The parsed number .

Example:

const parseNum = require ( 'parse-num' ) parseNum( '$ 123,456.78' ) parseNum( '$ 123,456' ) parseNum( '&*()$ 123,456' ) parseNum( ';$@#$%^&123,456.78' ) parseNum( '$ -123,456' ) parseNum( '$ -123,456.78' ) parseNum( '&*()$ -123,456' ) parseNum( ';$@#$%^&-123,456.78' ) parseNum( '$ 123,456' , ')' ) parseNum( '$ 123456|78' , '|' ) parseNum( '&*()$ 123>456' , '>' ) parseNum( ';$@#$%^&123,456\'78' , '\'' )

Don't want NaN ?

Don't ever want to deal with NaN? Do this:

var num = parseNum( null ) if ( isNaN (num)) num = 0 var num = ~~parseNum( null ) console .log(num)

Credits

The basis of this code came from accounting.js.

License

MIT