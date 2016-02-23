JavaScript component to parse, clean, remove formatting (unformat) numbers in strings.
npm install --save parse-num
Signature:
parseNum(value, [decimalSep])
Parameters:
value: Any value to parse a number from. If it's
null or
undefined, it will return
NaN. If it's
a
number, it will just return the
number. Otherwise, it will coerce the input
value to a
string using
toString().
decimalSep: optional
string parameter to specify a decimal separator. Defaults to
".".
Returns:
The parsed
number.
Example:
const parseNum = require('parse-num')
// import parseNum from 'parse-num' // if using ES6
parseNum('$ 123,456.78') // => 123456.78
parseNum('$ 123,456') // => 123456
parseNum('&*()$ 123,456') // => 123456
parseNum(';$@#$%^&123,456.78') // => 123456.78
parseNum('$ -123,456') // => -123456
parseNum('$ -123,456.78') // => -123456.78
parseNum('&*()$ -123,456') // => -123456
parseNum(';$@#$%^&-123,456.78') // => -123456.78
parseNum('$ 123,456', ')') // => 123.456
parseNum('$ 123456|78', '|') // => 123456.78
parseNum('&*()$ 123>456', '>') // => 123.456
parseNum(';$@#$%^&123,456\'78', '\'') // => 123456.78
NaN?
Don't ever want to deal with NaN? Do this:
var num = parseNum(null)
if (isNaN(num)) num = 0
// could also coerce to integer <=== BE careful, 'INTEGER', not 'FLOAT'
var num = ~~parseNum(null)
console.log(num) // => 0
The basis of this code came from accounting.js.
MIT