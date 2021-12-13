A Typescript lib multipart/form-data parser which operates on raw data. Forked from freesoftwarefactory/parse-multipart
Sometimes you only have access to the raw multipart payload and it needs to be parsed in order to extract the files or data contained on it. As an example: the Amazon AWS ApiGateway, which will operate as a facade between the http client and your component (the one written by you designed to extract the uploaded files or data).
The raw payload formatted as multipart/form-data will looks like this one:
------WebKitFormBoundaryDtbT5UpPj83kllfw
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="uploads[]"; filename="somebinary.dat"
Content-Type: application/octet-stream
some binary data...maybe the bits of a image..
------WebKitFormBoundaryDtbT5UpPj83kllfw
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="uploads[]"; filename="sometext.txt"
Content-Type: text/plain
hello how are you
------WebKitFormBoundaryDtbT5UpPj83kllfw
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="input1";
value1
------WebKitFormBoundaryDtbT5UpPj83kllfw--
The lines above represents a raw multipart/form-data payload sent by some
HTTP client via form submission containing two files and an input text with id
input1 and value
value1. We need to extract everything contained inside it. The multipart format allows you to send more
than one file in the same payload, that's why it is called: multipart.
In the next lines you can see a implementation. In this case two key values needs to be present:
------WebKitFormBoundaryDtbT5UpPj83kllfw
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="uploads[]"; filename="sometext.txt"
Content-Type: application/octet-stream
hello how are you
------WebKitFormBoundaryDtbT5UpPj83kllfw--
----WebKitFormBoundaryDtbT5UpPj83kllfw
Now, having this two key values then you can implement it:
const multipart = require('parse-multipart-data');
const body = "..the multipart raw body..";
const boundary = "----WebKitFormBoundaryDtbT5UpPj83kllfw";
const parts = multipart.parse(body,boundary);
for (let i = 0; i < parts.length; i++) {
const part = parts[i];
// will be: { filename: 'A.txt', type: 'text/plain', data: <Buffer 41 41 41 41 42 42 42 42> }
}
The returned data is a
part array with properties:
filename,
type and
data.
data is type of Buffer.