A Typescript lib multipart/form-data parser which operates on raw data. Forked from freesoftwarefactory/parse-multipart

Background

Sometimes you only have access to the raw multipart payload and it needs to be parsed in order to extract the files or data contained on it. As an example: the Amazon AWS ApiGateway, which will operate as a facade between the http client and your component (the one written by you designed to extract the uploaded files or data).

The raw payload formatted as multipart/form-data will looks like this one:

------WebKitFormBoundaryDtbT5UpPj83kllfw Content-Disposition: form-data; name= "uploads[]" ; filename= "somebinary.dat" Content-Type: application/octet-stream some binary data...maybe the bits of a image.. ------WebKitFormBoundaryDtbT5UpPj83kllfw Content-Disposition: form-data; name= "uploads[]" ; filename= "sometext.txt" Content-Type: text/plain hello how are you ------WebKitFormBoundaryDtbT5UpPj83kllfw Content-Disposition: form-data; name= "input1" ; value1 ------WebKitFormBoundaryDtbT5UpPj83kllfw--

The lines above represents a raw multipart/form-data payload sent by some HTTP client via form submission containing two files and an input text with id input1 and value value1 . We need to extract everything contained inside it. The multipart format allows you to send more than one file in the same payload, that's why it is called: multipart.

Usage

In the next lines you can see a implementation. In this case two key values needs to be present:

body, which can be:

------WebKitFormBoundaryDtbT5UpPj83kllfw Content-Disposition: form-data; name= "uploads[]" ; filename= "sometext.txt" Content-Type: application/octet-stream hello how are you ------WebKitFormBoundaryDtbT5UpPj83kllfw--

boundary, the string which serve as a 'separator' between parts, it normally comes to you via headers. In this case, the boundary is:

----WebKitFormBoundaryDtbT5UpPj83kllfw

Now, having this two key values then you can implement it:

const multipart = require ( 'parse-multipart-data' ); const body = "..the multipart raw body.." ; const boundary = "----WebKitFormBoundaryDtbT5UpPj83kllfw" ; const parts = multipart.parse(body,boundary); for ( let i = 0 ; i < parts.length; i++) { const part = parts[i]; }