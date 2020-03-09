Provides a mocked Parse RESTController compatible with version
2.0+ of the JavaScript SDK.
npm install parse-mockdb --save-dev
'use strict';
const Parse = require('parse-shim');
const ParseMockDB = require('parse-mockdb');
ParseMockDB.mockDB(Parse); // Mock the Parse RESTController
// Perform saves, queries, updates, deletes, etc... using the Parse JS SDK
ParseMockDB.cleanUp(); // Clear the Database
ParseMockDB.unMockDB(); // Un-mock the Parse RESTController
{ "name.first": "Tyler" })
Breaking Change When calling
mockDB() you must now pass in a reference to
the Parse SDK that you want to mock.
Breaking Change Stopped patching MockDB object on to Parse module. You can no longer
access
Parse.MockDB, you must load the
parse-mockdb module explicitly.
Breaking Change Removed ParseMockDB.promiseResultSync method
npm test