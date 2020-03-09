openbase logo
parse-mockdb

by Hustle
0.4.0 (see all)

Fully Mocked in-memory Parse Database Implementation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Parse MockDB

Master Build Status: Circle CI

Provides a mocked Parse RESTController compatible with version 2.0+ of the JavaScript SDK.

Installation and Usage

npm install parse-mockdb --save-dev

'use strict';
const Parse = require('parse-shim');
const ParseMockDB = require('parse-mockdb');

ParseMockDB.mockDB(Parse); // Mock the Parse RESTController

// Perform saves, queries, updates, deletes, etc... using the Parse JS SDK

ParseMockDB.cleanUp(); // Clear the Database
ParseMockDB.unMockDB(); // Un-mock the Parse RESTController

Completeness

  • Basic CRUD (save, destroy, fetch)
  • Query operators ($exists, $in, $nin, $eq, $ne, $lt, $lte, $gt, $gte, $regex, $select, $inQuery, $all, $nearSphere)
  • Update operators (Increment, Add, AddUnique, Remove, Delete)
  • Parse.Relation (AddRelation, RemoveRelation)
  • Parse query dotted notation matching eg { "name.first": "Tyler" })
  • Parse class level permissions
  • Parse.ACL (row level permissions)
  • Parse special classes (Parse.User, Parse.Role, ...)
  • Parse lifecycle hooks (beforeSave - done, afterSave - done, beforeDelete - done, afterDelete)

Changelog

v0.4.0

  • Breaking Change This library is now targeting the 2.x series of the Parse JS SDK. If you are using Parse 1.6+, you should pin to the v0.3.x release.

v0.3.0

  • Breaking Change When calling mockDB() you must now pass in a reference to the Parse SDK that you want to mock.

  • Breaking Change Stopped patching MockDB object on to Parse module. You can no longer access Parse.MockDB, you must load the parse-mockdb module explicitly.

  • Breaking Change Removed ParseMockDB.promiseResultSync method

Tests

npm test

