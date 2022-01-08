parseMD

This library exists as a way to pass a markdown file's content and have its metadata and markdown returned as an object containing metadata and content keys.

Note that it is not trying to do anything but solve the markdown metadata vs. content parsing problem and is not parsing the markdown body, itself. You can use something like marked for that.

What It Does

For example,

--- title: This is a test description: Once upon a time... --- # Title of my great post Lorem ipsum dolor...

would be parsed as

{ metadata : { title : "This is a test" , description : "Once upon a time..." }, content : "# Title of my great post

Lorem ipsum dolor..." }

Note: This tool expects that your Markdown metadata has --- boundaries, as shown above.

Usage

Installation:

npm i parse-md

Import it where you need it, and then pass it a Markdown file's content:

import fs from 'fs' import parseMD from 'parse-md' const fileContents = fs.readFileSync( 'posts/first.md' , 'utf8' ) const { metadata, content } = parseMD(fileContents) console .log(metadata) console .log(content)

Note about CommonJS

If you need to CommonJS module support, use version 2.x , and require it like this:

const parseMD = require ( 'parse-md' ).default

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!