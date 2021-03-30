A Latin-script language parser for retext producing nlcst nodes.

Whether Old-English (“þā gewearþ þǣm hlāforde and þǣm hȳrigmannum wiþ ānum penninge”), Icelandic (“Hvað er að frétta”), French (“Où sont les toilettes?”), parse-latin does a good job at tokenizing it.

Note also that parse-latin does a decent job at tokenizing Latin-like scripts, Cyrillic (“Добро пожаловать!”), Georgian (“როგორა ხარ?”), Armenian (“Շատ հաճելի է”), and such.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install parse-latin

Use

import inspect from 'unist-util-inspect' import {ParseLatin} from 'parse-latin' var tree = new ParseLatin().parse( 'A simple sentence.' ) console .log(inspect(tree))

Which, when inspecting, yields:

RootNode[1] (1:1-1:19, 0-18) └─ ParagraphNode[1] (1:1-1:19, 0-18) └─ SentenceNode[6] (1:1-1:19, 0-18) ├─ WordNode[1] (1:1-1:2, 0-1) │ └─ TextNode: "A" (1:1-1:2, 0-1) ├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:2-1:3, 1-2) ├─ WordNode[1] (1:3-1:9, 2-8) │ └─ TextNode: "simple" (1:3-1:9, 2-8) ├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:9-1:10, 8-9) ├─ WordNode[1] (1:10-1:18, 9-17) │ └─ TextNode: "sentence" (1:10-1:18, 9-17) └─ PunctuationNode: "." (1:18-1:19, 17-18)

API

This package exports the following identifiers: ParseLatin . There is no default export.

Exposes the functionality needed to tokenize natural Latin-script languages into a syntax tree. If value is passed here, it’s not needed to give it to #parse() .

Tokenize value ( string ) into letters and numbers (words), white space, and everything else (punctuation). The returned nodes are a flat list without paragraphs or sentences.

Returns

Array.<Node> — Nodes.

Tokenize value ( string ) into an NLCST tree. The returned node is a RootNode with in it paragraphs and sentences.

Returns

Node — Root node.

Algorithm

Note: The easiest way to see how parse-latin tokenizes and parses, is by using the online parser demo, which shows the syntax tree corresponding to the typed text.

parse-latin splits text into white space, word, and punctuation tokens. parse-latin starts out with a pretty easy definition, one that most other tokenizers use:

A “word” is one or more letter or number characters

A “white space” is one or more white space characters

A “punctuation” is one or more of anything else

Then, it manipulates and merges those tokens into a (nlcst) syntax tree, adding sentences and paragraphs where needed.

Some punctuation marks are part of the word they occur in, such as non-profit , she’s , G.I. , 11:00 , N/A , &c , nineteenth- and…

, , , , , , Some full-stops do not mark a sentence end, such as 1. , e.g. , id.

, , Although full-stops, question marks, and exclamation marks (sometimes) end a sentence, that end might not occur directly after the mark, such as .) , ."

, And many more exceptions

License

MIT © Titus Wormer