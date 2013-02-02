Parses strings into key objects of the same format as the ones emitted by nodejs readline.
Counter part to stringify-key.
npm i parse-key
var parse = require('parse-key');
parse('ctrl-c') // returns { name: 'c', ctrl: true, meta: false, shift: false, alt: false, sequence: '\u0003' }
parse('shift-ctrl-c') // returns { name: 'c', ctrl: true, meta: false, shift: true, alt: false, sequence: '\u0003' }
parse('alt-c') // returns { name: 'c', ctrl: false, meta: false, shift: false, alt: true, sequence: 'c' }
For completeness' sake, the
alt modifier is parsed and included with the returned
key although the nodejs readline does not
include it in its
key object nor does it have any effect when the key is emitted.