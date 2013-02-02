openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pk

parse-key

by Thorsten Lorenz
0.2.1 (see all)

Parses strings into key objects of the same format as the ones emitted by nodejs readline.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

parse-key build status

Parses strings into key objects of the same format as the ones emitted by nodejs readline.

Counter part to stringify-key.

Installation

npm i parse-key

Usage

var parse = require('parse-key');

parse('ctrl-c')       // returns { name: 'c', ctrl: true, meta: false, shift: false, alt: false, sequence: '\u0003' }

parse('shift-ctrl-c') // returns { name: 'c', ctrl: true, meta: false, shift: true, alt: false, sequence: '\u0003' }

parse('alt-c')        // returns { name: 'c', ctrl: false, meta: false, shift: false, alt: true, sequence: 'c' }

Caveats

For completeness' sake, the alt modifier is parsed and included with the returned key although the nodejs readline does not include it in its key object nor does it have any effect when the key is emitted.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial