Parse JSON with more helpful errors
npm install parse-json
import parseJson from 'parse-json';
const json = '{\n\t"foo": true,\n}';
JSON.parse(json);
/*
undefined:3
}
^
SyntaxError: Unexpected token }
*/
parseJson(json);
/*
JSONError: Unexpected token } in JSON at position 16 while parsing near '{ "foo": true,}'
1 | {
2 | "foo": true,
> 3 | }
| ^
*/
parseJson(json, 'foo.json');
/*
JSONError: Unexpected token } in JSON at position 16 while parsing near '{ "foo": true,}' in foo.json
1 | {
2 | "foo": true,
> 3 | }
| ^
*/
// You can also add the filename at a later point
try {
parseJson(json);
} catch (error) {
if (error instanceof parseJson.JSONError) {
error.fileName = 'foo.json';
}
throw error;
}
/*
JSONError: Unexpected token } in JSON at position 16 while parsing near '{ "foo": true,}' in foo.json
1 | {
2 | "foo": true,
> 3 | }
| ^
*/
Throws a
JSONError when there is a parsing error.
Type:
string
Type:
Function
Prescribes how the value originally produced by parsing is transformed, before being returned. See
JSON.parse docs for more.
Type:
string
The filename displayed in the error message.
Exposed for
instanceof checking.
Type:
string
The printable section of the JSON which produces the error.