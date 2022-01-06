Parse JSON with more helpful errors

Install

npm install parse-json

Usage

import parseJson from 'parse-json' ; const json = '{

\t"foo": true,

}' ; JSON .parse(json); parseJson(json); parseJson(json, 'foo.json' ); try { parseJson(json); } catch (error) { if (error instanceof parseJson.JSONError) { error.fileName = 'foo.json' ; } throw error; }

API

Throws a JSONError when there is a parsing error.

string

Type: string

reviver

Type: Function

Prescribes how the value originally produced by parsing is transformed, before being returned. See JSON.parse docs for more.

filename

Type: string

The filename displayed in the error message.

Exposed for instanceof checking.

fileName

Type: string

The filename displayed in the error message.

codeFrame

Type: string

The printable section of the JSON which produces the error.