pj

parse-json

by Sindre Sorhus
6.0.2 (see all)

Parse JSON with more helpful errors

Readme

parse-json

Parse JSON with more helpful errors

Install

npm install parse-json

Usage

import parseJson from 'parse-json';

const json = '{\n\t"foo": true,\n}';


JSON.parse(json);
/*
undefined:3
}
^
SyntaxError: Unexpected token }
*/


parseJson(json);
/*
JSONError: Unexpected token } in JSON at position 16 while parsing near '{      "foo": true,}'

  1 | {
  2 |   "foo": true,
> 3 | }
    | ^
*/


parseJson(json, 'foo.json');
/*
JSONError: Unexpected token } in JSON at position 16 while parsing near '{      "foo": true,}' in foo.json

  1 | {
  2 |   "foo": true,
> 3 | }
    | ^
*/


// You can also add the filename at a later point
try {
    parseJson(json);
} catch (error) {
    if (error instanceof parseJson.JSONError) {
        error.fileName = 'foo.json';
    }

    throw error;
}
/*
JSONError: Unexpected token } in JSON at position 16 while parsing near '{      "foo": true,}' in foo.json

  1 | {
  2 |   "foo": true,
> 3 | }
    | ^
*/

API

parseJson(string, reviver?, filename?)

Throws a JSONError when there is a parsing error.

string

Type: string

reviver

Type: Function

Prescribes how the value originally produced by parsing is transformed, before being returned. See JSON.parse docs for more.

filename

Type: string

The filename displayed in the error message.

parseJson.JSONError

Exposed for instanceof checking.

fileName

Type: string

The filename displayed in the error message.

codeFrame

Type: string

The printable section of the JSON which produces the error.

Get professional support for this package with a Tidelift subscription
Tidelift helps make open source sustainable for maintainers while giving companies
assurances about security, maintenance, and licensing for their dependencies.

