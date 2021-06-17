es-module-lexer under the
hood
require.resolve
$ npm i parse-imports
import parseImports from 'parse-imports'
const code = `
import a from 'b'
import * as c from './d'
import { e as f, g as h, i } from '/j'
import k, { l as m } from 'n'
import o, * as p from "./q"
import r, { s as t, u } from "/v"
import fs from 'fs'
;(async () => {
await import("w")
await import("x" + "y")
})()
`
// Lazily iterate over iterable of imports
for (const $import of await parseImports(code)) {
console.log($import)
}
// Or get as an array of imports
const imports = [...(await parseImports(code))]
console.log(imports[0])
//=>
// {
// startIndex: 3,
// endIndex: 20,
// isDynamicImport: false,
// moduleSpecifier: {
// type: 'package',
// isConstant: true,
// code: `'b'`,
// value: 'b',
// resolved: undefined
// },
// importClause: {
// default: 'a',
// named: [],
// namespace: undefined
// }
// }
console.log(imports[1])
//=>
// {
// startIndex: 23,
// endIndex: 47,
// isDynamicImport: false,
// moduleSpecifier: {
// type: 'relative',
// isConstant: true,
// code: `'./d'`,
// value: './d',
// resolved: undefined
// },
// importClause: {
// default: undefined,
// named: [],
// namespace: 'c'
// }
// }
console.log(imports[5])
//=>
// {
// startIndex: 153,
// endIndex: 186,
// isDynamicImport: false,
// moduleSpecifier: {
// type: 'absolute',
// isConstant: true,
// code: '"/v"',
// value: '/v',
// resolved: undefined
// },
// importClause: {
// default: 'r',
// named: [
// { specifier: 's', binding: 't' },
// { specifier: 'u', binding: 'u' }
// ],
// namespace: undefined
// }
// }
console.log(imports[7])
//=>
// {
// startIndex: 238,
// endIndex: 249,
// isDynamicImport: true,
// moduleSpecifier: {
// type: 'package',
// isConstant: true,
// code: '"w"',
// value: 'w',
// resolved: undefined
// },
// importClause: undefined
// }
console.log(imports[8])
//=>
// {
// startIndex: 260,
// endIndex: 277,
// isDynamicImport: true,
// moduleSpecifier: {
// type: 'unknown',
// isConstant: false,
// code: '"x" + "y"',
// value: undefined,
// resolved: undefined
// },
// importClause: undefined
// }
parseImports(code[, options]) -> Promise<Iterable<Import>>
Returns a
Promise resolving to a lazy
iterable/iterator
that iterates over the imports in
code.
code
Type:
string
The JavaScript code to parse for imports.
options
Type:
object (optional)
resolveFrom
Type:
string (optional)\
Default:
undefined
If set to a file path, then
moduleSpecifier.resolved of the returned
Import
instances will be set to the result of calling
require.resolve(moduleSpecifier.value) from the given file path. Otherwise,
will be
undefined.
type ModuleSpecifierType =
| 'invalid'
| 'absolute'
| 'relative'
| 'builtin'
| 'package'
| 'unknown'
type Import = {
startIndex: number
endIndex: number
isDynamicImport: boolean
moduleSpecifier: {
type: ModuleSpecifierType
isConstant: boolean
code: string
value?: string
resolved?: string
}
importClause?: {
default?: string
named: string[]
namespace?: string
}
}
Import
code.substring(startIndex, endIndex) returns the full import statement or
expression.
moduleSpecifier.isConstant is
true when the import is not a dynamic import
(
isDynamicImport is
false), or when the import is a dynamic import where the
specifier is a simple string literal (e.g.
import('fs'),
import("fs"),
import(`fs`)).
If
moduleSpecifier.isConstant is
false, then
moduleSpecifier.type is
'unknown'. Otherwise, it is set according to the following rules:
'invalid' if the module specifier is the empty string
'absolute' if the module specifier is an absolute file path
'relative' if the module specifier is a relative file path
'builtin' if the module specifier is the name of a builtin Node.js package
'package' otherwise
moduleSpecifier.code is the module specifier as it was written in the code.
For non-constant dynamic imports it could be a complex expression.
moduleSpecifier.value is
moduleSpecifier.code without string literal quotes
and unescaped if
moduleSpecifier.isConstant is
true. Otherwise, it is
undefined.
moduleSpecifier.resolved is set if the
resolveFrom option is set and
moduleSpecifier.value is not
undefined.
importClause is only
undefined if
isDynamicImport is
true.
importClause.default is the default import identifier or
undefined if the
import statement does not have a default import.
importClause.named is the array of objects representing the named imports of
the import statement. It is empty if the import statement does not have any
named imports. Each object in the array has a
specifier field set to the
imported identifier and a
binding field set to the identifier for accessing
the imported value. For example,
import { a, x as y } from 'something' would
have the following array for
importClause.named:
[{ specifier: 'a', binding: 'a' }, { specifier: 'x', binding: 'y' }].
importClause.namespace is the namespace import identifier or
undefined if
the import statement does not have a namespace import.
