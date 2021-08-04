openbase logo
parse-headers

by David Björklund
2.0.4 (see all)

Parse http headers, works with browserify/xhr

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8M

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

parse-headers

Parse http headers, works with browserify/xhr

NPM

NPM

Sauce Test Status

Installation

npm install parse-headers

Example

Input

var parse = require('./parse-headers')

  , headers = [
        'Date: Sun, 17 Aug 2014 16:24:52 GMT'
      , 'Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8'
      , 'Transfer-Encoding: chunked'
      , 'X-Custom-Header: beep'
      , 'X-Custom-Header: boop'
    ].join('\n')

console.log(parse(headers))

Output

{ date: 'Sun, 17 Aug 2014 16:24:52 GMT',
  'content-type': 'text/html; charset=utf-8',
  'transfer-encoding': 'chunked',
  'x-custom-header': [ 'beep', 'boop' ] }

Kudos

Looked at https://github.com/watson/http-headers before creating this.

Licence

Copyright (c) 2014 David Björklund

This software is released under the MIT license:

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

