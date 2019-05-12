Given a GraphQL source, parses it into a Document.

Throws GraphQLError if a syntax error is encountered.

This module is basically a standalone version (70KB unminified) for require('graphql').parse (1.8MB).

Install

yarn add parse-graphql

Usage

const { parse } = require ( 'parse-graphql' ) const document = parse( `{ user { name id } }` )

The document is:

{ kind : 'Document' , definitions : [ { kind : 'OperationDefinition' , operation : 'query' , name : undefined , variableDefinitions : [], directives : [], selectionSet : { kind : 'SelectionSet' , selections : [ { kind : 'Field' , alias : undefined , name : { kind : 'Name' , value : 'user' , loc : { start : 4 , end : 8 } }, arguments : [], directives : [], selectionSet : { kind : 'SelectionSet' , selections : [ { kind : 'Field' , alias : undefined , name : { kind : 'Name' , value : 'name' , loc : { start : 15 , end : 19 } }, arguments : [], directives : [], selectionSet : undefined , loc : { start : 15 , end : 19 } }, { kind : 'Field' , alias : undefined , name : { kind : 'Name' , value : 'id' , loc : { start : 24 , end : 26 } }, arguments : [], directives : [], selectionSet : undefined , loc : { start : 24 , end : 26 } } ], loc : { start : 9 , end : 30 } }, loc : { start : 4 , end : 30 } } ], loc : { start : 0 , end : 32 } }, loc : { start : 0 , end : 32 } } ], loc : { start : 0 , end : 32 } }

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Author

parse-graphql © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).