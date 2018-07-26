Parse a .gitignore or .npmignore file into an array of patterns.
Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save parse-gitignore
Prior to v1.0, this library also attempted to convert the returned patterns into valid globs.
As of v1.0, parse-gitignore was refactored and simplified down to less than ~50 sloc and no dependencies to provide a quick and easy way of getting the array of ignore patterns from a .gitignore file. This allows you to do whatever you need to do with the patterns.
const fs = require('fs');
const parse = require('parse-gitignore');
// pass the contents of a .gitignore file as a string or buffer
console.log(parse(fs.readFileSync('foo/bar/.gitignore')));
//=> ['*.DS_Store', 'node_modules', ...];
Parses the contents of a
.gitignore file, like the folowing:
# Logs
logs
*.log
npm-debug.log*
yarn-debug.log*
yarn-error.log*
# Runtime data
pids
*.pid
*.seed
*.pid.lock
Into an array, like the following:
[ 'logs',
'*.log',
'npm-debug.log*',
'yarn-debug.log*',
'yarn-error.log*',
'pids',
'*.pid',
'*.seed',
'*.pid.lock' ]
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)
To generate the readme, run the following command:
$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb
You might also be interested in these projects:
.git/config into a JavaScript object. sync or async. | homepage
|Commits
|Contributor
|33
|jonschlinkert
|1
|schnittstabil
|1
|RMacfarlane
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on July 26, 2018.