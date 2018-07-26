Parse a .gitignore or .npmignore file into an array of patterns.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save parse-gitignore

Heads up!

Breaking changes in v1.0!

Prior to v1.0, this library also attempted to convert the returned patterns into valid globs.

As of v1.0, parse-gitignore was refactored and simplified down to less than ~50 sloc and no dependencies to provide a quick and easy way of getting the array of ignore patterns from a .gitignore file. This allows you to do whatever you need to do with the patterns.

Usage

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const parse = require ( 'parse-gitignore' ); console .log(parse(fs.readFileSync( 'foo/bar/.gitignore' )));

Example

Parses the contents of a .gitignore file, like the folowing:

logs *. log npm-debug.log* yarn-debug.log* yarn-error.log* pids *.pid *.seed *.pid.lock

Into an array, like the following:

[ 'logs' , '*.log' , 'npm-debug.log*' , 'yarn-debug.log*' , 'yarn-error.log*' , 'pids' , '*.pid' , '*.seed' , '*.pid.lock' ]

About

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

