pg

parse-gitignore

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.1 (see all)

Parse a gitignore file into an array of patterns. Comments and empty lines are stripped.

Readme

Parse a .gitignore or .npmignore file into an array of patterns.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save parse-gitignore

Heads up!

Breaking changes in v1.0!

Prior to v1.0, this library also attempted to convert the returned patterns into valid globs.

As of v1.0, parse-gitignore was refactored and simplified down to less than ~50 sloc and no dependencies to provide a quick and easy way of getting the array of ignore patterns from a .gitignore file. This allows you to do whatever you need to do with the patterns.

Usage

const fs = require('fs');
const parse = require('parse-gitignore');

// pass the contents of a .gitignore file as a string or buffer 
console.log(parse(fs.readFileSync('foo/bar/.gitignore')));
//=> ['*.DS_Store', 'node_modules', ...];

Example

Parses the contents of a .gitignore file, like the folowing:

# Logs
logs
*.log
npm-debug.log*
yarn-debug.log*
yarn-error.log*

# Runtime data
pids
*.pid
*.seed
*.pid.lock

Into an array, like the following:

[ 'logs',
  '*.log',
  'npm-debug.log*',
  'yarn-debug.log*',
  'yarn-error.log*',
  'pids',
  '*.pid',
  '*.seed',
  '*.pid.lock' ]

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on July 26, 2018.

