pgu

parse-github-url

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.2 (see all)

Parse a Github URL into an object. Supports a wide variety of GitHub URL formats.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

864K

GitHub Stars

100

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

parse-github-url NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Parse a github URL into an object.

Install

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save parse-github-url

HEADS UP! Breaking changes in 0.3.0!!!

See the release history for details.

Why another GitHub URL parser library?

Seems like every lib I've found does too much, like both stringifying and parsing, or converts the URL from one format to another, only returns certain segments of the URL except for what I need, yields inconsistent results or has poor coverage.

Usage

var gh = require('parse-github-url');
gh('https://github.com/jonschlinkert/micromatch');

Results in:

{
  "owner": "jonschlinkert",
  "name": "micromatch",
  "repo": "jonschlinkert/micromatch",
  "branch": "master"
}

Example results

Generated results from test fixtures:

// assemble/verb#1.2.3
Url {
  protocol: null,
  slashes: null,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: null,
  hash: '#1.2.3',
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb',
  path: 'assemble/verb',
  href: 'assemble/verb#1.2.3',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: '1.2.3',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// assemble/verb#branch
Url {
  protocol: null,
  slashes: null,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: null,
  hash: '#branch',
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb',
  path: 'assemble/verb',
  href: 'assemble/verb#branch',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'branch',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// assemble/verb
Url {
  protocol: null,
  slashes: null,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: null,
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb',
  path: 'assemble/verb',
  href: 'assemble/verb',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'master',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// git+https://github.com/assemble/verb.git
Url {
  protocol: 'git+https:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'github.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb.git',
  path: 'assemble/verb.git',
  href: 'git+https://github.com/assemble/verb.git',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'master',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// git+ssh://github.com/assemble/verb.git
Url {
  protocol: 'git+ssh:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'github.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb.git',
  path: 'assemble/verb.git',
  href: 'git+ssh://github.com/assemble/verb.git',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'master',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// git://gh.pages.com/assemble/verb.git
Url {
  protocol: 'git:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'gh.pages.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'gh.pages.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb.git',
  path: 'assemble/verb.git',
  href: 'git://gh.pages.com/assemble/verb.git',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'master',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// git://github.assemble.com/assemble/verb.git
Url {
  protocol: 'git:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.assemble.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'github.assemble.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb.git',
  path: 'assemble/verb.git',
  href: 'git://github.assemble.com/assemble/verb.git',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'master',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// git://github.assemble.two.com/assemble/verb.git
Url {
  protocol: 'git:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.assemble.two.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'github.assemble.two.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb.git',
  path: 'assemble/verb.git',
  href: 'git://github.assemble.two.com/assemble/verb.git',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'master',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// git://github.com/assemble/verb
Url {
  protocol: 'git:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'github.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb',
  path: 'assemble/verb',
  href: 'git://github.com/assemble/verb',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'master',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// git://github.com/assemble/verb.git
Url {
  protocol: 'git:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'github.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb.git',
  path: 'assemble/verb.git',
  href: 'git://github.com/assemble/verb.git',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'master',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// git@gh.pages.com:assemble/verb.git
Url {
  protocol: null,
  slashes: null,
  auth: null,
  host: 'gh.pages.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: null,
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'git@gh.pages.com:assemble/verb.git',
  path: 'git@gh.pages.com:assemble/verb.git',
  href: 'git@gh.pages.com:assemble/verb.git',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'master',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// git@github.com:assemble/verb.git#1.2.3
Url {
  protocol: null,
  slashes: null,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: null,
  hash: '#1.2.3',
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'git@github.com:assemble/verb.git',
  path: 'git@github.com:assemble/verb.git',
  href: 'git@github.com:assemble/verb.git#1.2.3',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: '1.2.3',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// git@github.com:assemble/verb.git#v1.2.3
Url {
  protocol: null,
  slashes: null,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: null,
  hash: '#v1.2.3',
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'git@github.com:assemble/verb.git',
  path: 'git@github.com:assemble/verb.git',
  href: 'git@github.com:assemble/verb.git#v1.2.3',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'v1.2.3',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// git@github.com:assemble/verb.git
Url {
  protocol: null,
  slashes: null,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: null,
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'git@github.com:assemble/verb.git',
  path: 'git@github.com:assemble/verb.git',
  href: 'git@github.com:assemble/verb.git',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'master',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// github:assemble/verb
Url {
  protocol: 'github:',
  slashes: null,
  auth: null,
  host: 'assemble',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'assemble',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'verb',
  path: 'verb',
  href: 'github:assemble/verb',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'master',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// http://github.com/assemble
Url {
  protocol: 'http:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'github.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble',
  path: 'assemble',
  href: 'http://github.com/assemble',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: null,
  repo: null,
  branch: 'master',
  repository: null }

// http://github.com/assemble/verb
Url {
  protocol: 'http:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'github.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb',
  path: 'assemble/verb',
  href: 'http://github.com/assemble/verb',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'master',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// http://github.com/assemble/verb.git
Url {
  protocol: 'http:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'github.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb.git',
  path: 'assemble/verb.git',
  href: 'http://github.com/assemble/verb.git',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'master',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// http://github.com/assemble/verb/tree
Url {
  protocol: 'http:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'github.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb/tree',
  path: 'assemble/verb/tree',
  href: 'http://github.com/assemble/verb/tree',
  filepath: null,
  branch: 'tree',
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// http://github.com/assemble/verb/tree/master
Url {
  protocol: 'http:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'github.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb/tree/master',
  path: 'assemble/verb/tree/master',
  href: 'http://github.com/assemble/verb/tree/master',
  filepath: null,
  branch: 'master',
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// http://github.com/assemble/verb/tree/master/foo/bar
Url {
  protocol: 'http:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'github.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb/tree/master/foo/bar',
  path: 'assemble/verb/tree/master/foo/bar',
  href: 'http://github.com/assemble/verb/tree/master/foo/bar',
  filepath: null,
  branch: 'master',
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// https://assemble.github.com/assemble/verb/somefile.tar.gz
Url {
  protocol: 'https:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'assemble.github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'assemble.github.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb/somefile.tar.gz',
  path: 'assemble/verb/somefile.tar.gz',
  href: 'https://assemble.github.com/assemble/verb/somefile.tar.gz',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'somefile.tar.gz',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// https://assemble.github.com/assemble/verb/somefile.zip
Url {
  protocol: 'https:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'assemble.github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'assemble.github.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb/somefile.zip',
  path: 'assemble/verb/somefile.zip',
  href: 'https://assemble.github.com/assemble/verb/somefile.zip',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'somefile.zip',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// https://assemble@github.com/assemble/verb.git
Url {
  protocol: 'https:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: 'assemble',
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'github.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb.git',
  path: 'assemble/verb.git',
  href: 'https://assemble@github.com/assemble/verb.git',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'master',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// https://gh.pages.com/assemble/verb.git
Url {
  protocol: 'https:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'gh.pages.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'gh.pages.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb.git',
  path: 'assemble/verb.git',
  href: 'https://gh.pages.com/assemble/verb.git',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'master',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// https://github.com/assemble/verb
Url {
  protocol: 'https:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'github.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb',
  path: 'assemble/verb',
  href: 'https://github.com/assemble/verb',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'master',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// https://github.com/assemble/verb.git
Url {
  protocol: 'https:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'github.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb.git',
  path: 'assemble/verb.git',
  href: 'https://github.com/assemble/verb.git',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'master',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// https://github.com/assemble/verb/blob/1.2.3/README.md
Url {
  protocol: 'https:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'github.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb/blob/1.2.3/README.md',
  path: 'assemble/verb/blob/1.2.3/README.md',
  href: 'https://github.com/assemble/verb/blob/1.2.3/README.md',
  filepath: 'README.md',
  branch: '1.2.3',
  blob: '1.2.3/README.md',
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// https://github.com/assemble/verb/blob/249b21a86400b38969cee3d5df6d2edf8813c137/README.md
Url {
  protocol: 'https:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'github.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb/blob/249b21a86400b38969cee3d5df6d2edf8813c137/README.md',
  path: 'assemble/verb/blob/249b21a86400b38969cee3d5df6d2edf8813c137/README.md',
  href: 'https://github.com/assemble/verb/blob/249b21a86400b38969cee3d5df6d2edf8813c137/README.md',
  filepath: '249b21a86400b38969cee3d5df6d2edf8813c137/README.md',
  blob: '249b21a86400b38969cee3d5df6d2edf8813c137/README.md',
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'blob',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// https://github.com/assemble/verb/blob/master/assemble/index.js
Url {
  protocol: 'https:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'github.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb/blob/master/assemble/index.js',
  path: 'assemble/verb/blob/master/assemble/index.js',
  href: 'https://github.com/assemble/verb/blob/master/assemble/index.js',
  filepath: 'assemble/index.js',
  branch: 'master',
  blob: 'master/assemble/index.js',
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// https://github.com/assemble/verb/tree/1.2.3
Url {
  protocol: 'https:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'github.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb/tree/1.2.3',
  path: 'assemble/verb/tree/1.2.3',
  href: 'https://github.com/assemble/verb/tree/1.2.3',
  filepath: null,
  branch: '1.2.3',
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// https://github.com/assemble/verb/tree/feature/1.2.3
Url {
  protocol: 'https:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'github.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'assemble/verb/tree/feature/1.2.3',
  path: 'assemble/verb/tree/feature/1.2.3',
  href: 'https://github.com/assemble/verb/tree/feature/1.2.3',
  filepath: null,
  branch: 'feature',
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// https://github.com/repos/assemble/verb/tarball
Url {
  protocol: 'https:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'github.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'repos/assemble/verb/tarball',
  path: 'assemble/verb/tarball',
  href: 'https://github.com/repos/assemble/verb/tarball',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'tarball',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

// https://github.com/repos/assemble/verb/zipball
Url {
  protocol: 'https:',
  slashes: true,
  auth: null,
  host: 'github.com',
  port: null,
  hostname: 'github.com',
  hash: null,
  search: null,
  query: null,
  pathname: 'repos/assemble/verb/zipball',
  path: 'assemble/verb/zipball',
  href: 'https://github.com/repos/assemble/verb/zipball',
  filepath: null,
  owner: 'assemble',
  name: 'verb',
  repo: 'assemble/verb',
  branch: 'zipball',
  repository: 'assemble/verb' }

History

v0.3.0

To be more consistent with node.js/package.json conventions, the following properties were renamed in v0.3.0:

  • repo is now name (project name)
  • repopath is now repository (project repository)
  • user is now owner (project owner or org)

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

Contributors

CommitsContributor
25jonschlinkert
4doowb
2alferov
1jmendiara
1jeremyruppel
1CookPete
1iamwillbar
1bmeiri

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on December 08, 2017.

