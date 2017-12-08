Parse a github URL into an object.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save parse-github-url

HEADS UP! Breaking changes in 0.3.0!!!

See the release history for details.

Why another GitHub URL parser library?

Seems like every lib I've found does too much, like both stringifying and parsing, or converts the URL from one format to another, only returns certain segments of the URL except for what I need, yields inconsistent results or has poor coverage.

Usage

var gh = require ( 'parse-github-url' ); gh( 'https://github.com/jonschlinkert/micromatch' );

Results in:

{ "owner" : "jonschlinkert" , "name" : "micromatch" , "repo" : "jonschlinkert/micromatch" , "branch" : "master" }

Example results

Generated results from test fixtures:

Url { protocol : null , slashes : null , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : null , hash : '#1.2.3' , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb' , path : 'assemble/verb' , href : 'assemble/verb#1.2.3' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : '1.2.3' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : null , slashes : null , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : null , hash : '#branch' , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb' , path : 'assemble/verb' , href : 'assemble/verb#branch' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'branch' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : null , slashes : null , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : null , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb' , path : 'assemble/verb' , href : 'assemble/verb' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'master' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'git+https:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : 'github.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb.git' , path : 'assemble/verb.git' , href : 'git+https://github.com/assemble/verb.git' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'master' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'git+ssh:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : 'github.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb.git' , path : 'assemble/verb.git' , href : 'git+ssh://github.com/assemble/verb.git' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'master' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'git:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'gh.pages.com' , port : null , hostname : 'gh.pages.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb.git' , path : 'assemble/verb.git' , href : 'git://gh.pages.com/assemble/verb.git' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'master' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'git:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'github.assemble.com' , port : null , hostname : 'github.assemble.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb.git' , path : 'assemble/verb.git' , href : 'git://github.assemble.com/assemble/verb.git' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'master' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'git:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'github.assemble.two.com' , port : null , hostname : 'github.assemble.two.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb.git' , path : 'assemble/verb.git' , href : 'git://github.assemble.two.com/assemble/verb.git' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'master' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'git:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : 'github.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb' , path : 'assemble/verb' , href : 'git://github.com/assemble/verb' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'master' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'git:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : 'github.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb.git' , path : 'assemble/verb.git' , href : 'git://github.com/assemble/verb.git' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'master' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : null , slashes : null , auth : null , host : 'gh.pages.com' , port : null , hostname : null , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'git@gh.pages.com:assemble/verb.git' , path : 'git@gh.pages.com:assemble/verb.git' , href : 'git@gh.pages.com:assemble/verb.git' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'master' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : null , slashes : null , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : null , hash : '#1.2.3' , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'git@github.com:assemble/verb.git' , path : 'git@github.com:assemble/verb.git' , href : 'git@github.com:assemble/verb.git#1.2.3' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : '1.2.3' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : null , slashes : null , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : null , hash : '#v1.2.3' , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'git@github.com:assemble/verb.git' , path : 'git@github.com:assemble/verb.git' , href : 'git@github.com:assemble/verb.git#v1.2.3' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'v1.2.3' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : null , slashes : null , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : null , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'git@github.com:assemble/verb.git' , path : 'git@github.com:assemble/verb.git' , href : 'git@github.com:assemble/verb.git' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'master' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'github:' , slashes : null , auth : null , host : 'assemble' , port : null , hostname : 'assemble' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'verb' , path : 'verb' , href : 'github:assemble/verb' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'master' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'http:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : 'github.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble' , path : 'assemble' , href : 'http://github.com/assemble' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : null , repo : null , branch : 'master' , repository : null } Url { protocol : 'http:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : 'github.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb' , path : 'assemble/verb' , href : 'http://github.com/assemble/verb' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'master' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'http:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : 'github.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb.git' , path : 'assemble/verb.git' , href : 'http://github.com/assemble/verb.git' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'master' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'http:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : 'github.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb/tree' , path : 'assemble/verb/tree' , href : 'http://github.com/assemble/verb/tree' , filepath : null , branch : 'tree' , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'http:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : 'github.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb/tree/master' , path : 'assemble/verb/tree/master' , href : 'http://github.com/assemble/verb/tree/master' , filepath : null , branch : 'master' , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'http:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : 'github.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb/tree/master/foo/bar' , path : 'assemble/verb/tree/master/foo/bar' , href : 'http://github.com/assemble/verb/tree/master/foo/bar' , filepath : null , branch : 'master' , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'https:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'assemble.github.com' , port : null , hostname : 'assemble.github.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb/somefile.tar.gz' , path : 'assemble/verb/somefile.tar.gz' , href : 'https://assemble.github.com/assemble/verb/somefile.tar.gz' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'somefile.tar.gz' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'https:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'assemble.github.com' , port : null , hostname : 'assemble.github.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb/somefile.zip' , path : 'assemble/verb/somefile.zip' , href : 'https://assemble.github.com/assemble/verb/somefile.zip' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'somefile.zip' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'https:' , slashes : true , auth : 'assemble' , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : 'github.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb.git' , path : 'assemble/verb.git' , href : 'https://assemble@github.com/assemble/verb.git' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'master' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'https:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'gh.pages.com' , port : null , hostname : 'gh.pages.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb.git' , path : 'assemble/verb.git' , href : 'https://gh.pages.com/assemble/verb.git' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'master' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'https:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : 'github.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb' , path : 'assemble/verb' , href : 'https://github.com/assemble/verb' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'master' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'https:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : 'github.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb.git' , path : 'assemble/verb.git' , href : 'https://github.com/assemble/verb.git' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'master' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'https:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : 'github.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb/blob/1.2.3/README.md' , path : 'assemble/verb/blob/1.2.3/README.md' , href : 'https://github.com/assemble/verb/blob/1.2.3/README.md' , filepath : 'README.md' , branch : '1.2.3' , blob : '1.2.3/README.md' , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'https:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : 'github.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb/blob/249b21a86400b38969cee3d5df6d2edf8813c137/README.md' , path : 'assemble/verb/blob/249b21a86400b38969cee3d5df6d2edf8813c137/README.md' , href : 'https://github.com/assemble/verb/blob/249b21a86400b38969cee3d5df6d2edf8813c137/README.md' , filepath : '249b21a86400b38969cee3d5df6d2edf8813c137/README.md' , blob : '249b21a86400b38969cee3d5df6d2edf8813c137/README.md' , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'blob' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'https:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : 'github.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb/blob/master/assemble/index.js' , path : 'assemble/verb/blob/master/assemble/index.js' , href : 'https://github.com/assemble/verb/blob/master/assemble/index.js' , filepath : 'assemble/index.js' , branch : 'master' , blob : 'master/assemble/index.js' , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'https:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : 'github.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb/tree/1.2.3' , path : 'assemble/verb/tree/1.2.3' , href : 'https://github.com/assemble/verb/tree/1.2.3' , filepath : null , branch : '1.2.3' , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'https:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : 'github.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'assemble/verb/tree/feature/1.2.3' , path : 'assemble/verb/tree/feature/1.2.3' , href : 'https://github.com/assemble/verb/tree/feature/1.2.3' , filepath : null , branch : 'feature' , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'https:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : 'github.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'repos/assemble/verb/tarball' , path : 'assemble/verb/tarball' , href : 'https://github.com/repos/assemble/verb/tarball' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'tarball' , repository : 'assemble/verb' } Url { protocol : 'https:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'github.com' , port : null , hostname : 'github.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : 'repos/assemble/verb/zipball' , path : 'assemble/verb/zipball' , href : 'https://github.com/repos/assemble/verb/zipball' , filepath : null , owner : 'assemble' , name : 'verb' , repo : 'assemble/verb' , branch : 'zipball' , repository : 'assemble/verb' }

History

v0.3.0

To be more consistent with node.js/package.json conventions, the following properties were renamed in v0.3.0 :

repo is now name (project name)

is now (project name) repopath is now repository (project repository)

is now (project repository) user is now owner (project owner or org)

About

Contributors

Commits Contributor 25 jonschlinkert 4 doowb 2 alferov 1 jmendiara 1 jeremyruppel 1 CookPete 1 iamwillbar 1 bmeiri

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

