parse-github-repo-url

by repo-utils
1.4.1 (see all)

Parse a GitHub URL for user/project@version

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

793K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

parse-github-repo-url

Parse a GitHub URL for user/project@version

Features

Parse all the stupid ways you could write a GitHub URL in your damn package.json. Supports:

  • <user>/<repo#<commit>
  • git:// and .git w/ #commit or @version
  • git@ and https:git@
  • www.github.com
  • gitlab.<my company name>.com/user/repo.git parsing
  • All 5 different ways you could download a freaking tarball/zipball

API

[user, repo, version] = parse(url)

version could be falsey, a semantic version, a commit, or a branch, etc.

var parse = require('parse-github-repo-url')
parse('component/emitter#1') // => ['component', 'emitter', '1']

See the tests for all the different types of supported URLs.

