Parse a GitHub URL for user/project@version

Features

Parse all the stupid ways you could write a GitHub URL in your damn package.json . Supports:

<user>/<repo#<commit>

git:// and .git w/ #commit or @version

and w/ or git@ and https:git@

and www.github.com

gitlab.<my company name>.com/user/repo.git parsing

parsing All 5 different ways you could download a freaking tarball/zipball

API

version could be false y, a semantic version, a commit, or a branch, etc.

var parse = require ( 'parse-github-repo-url' ) parse( 'component/emitter#1' )

See the tests for all the different types of supported URLs.