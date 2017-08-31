Parse a GitHub URL for user/project@version
Parse all the stupid ways you could write a GitHub URL in your damn
package.json.
Supports:
<user>/<repo#<commit>
git:// and
.git w/
#commit or
@version
git@ and
https:git@
www.github.com
gitlab.<my company name>.com/user/repo.git parsing
version could be
falsey, a semantic version, a commit, or a branch, etc.
var parse = require('parse-github-repo-url')
parse('component/emitter#1') // => ['component', 'emitter', '1']
See the tests for all the different types of supported URLs.