pgc

parse-git-config

by Jon Schlinkert
3.0.0 (see all)

Parse `.git/config` into a JavaScript object. sync or async.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

parse-git-config NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Parse .git/config into a JavaScript object. sync or async.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save parse-git-config

Usage

const parse = require('parse-git-config');

// sync
console.log(parse.sync());

// using async/await
(async () => console.log(await parse()))();

Options

cwd

The starting directory to search from.

Type: string

Default: process.cwd() (current working directory)

path

Either the absolute path to .git config, or the path relative to the current working directory.

Type: string

Default: .git/config

Examples config object

Parsed config object will look something like:

{ core:
   { repositoryformatversion: '0',
     filemode: true,
     bare: false,
     logallrefupdates: true,
     ignorecase: true,
     precomposeunicode: true },
  'remote "origin"':
   { url: 'https://github.com/jonschlinkert/parse-git-config.git',
     fetch: '+refs/heads/*:refs/remotes/origin/*' },
  'branch "master"': { remote: 'origin', merge: 'refs/heads/master', ... } }

API

parse

Asynchronously parse a .git/config file. If only the callback is passed, the .git/config file relative to process.cwd() is used.

Params

  • options {Object|String|Function}: Options with cwd or path, the cwd to use, or the callback function.
  • callback {Function}: callback function if the first argument is options or cwd.
  • returns {Object}

Example

parse((err, config) => {
  if (err) throw err;
  // do stuff with config
});

// or, using async/await
(async () => {
  console.log(await parse());
  console.log(await parse({ cwd: 'foo' }));
  console.log(await parse({ cwd: 'foo', path: 'some/.git/config' }));
})();

.sync

Synchronously parse a .git/config file. If no arguments are passed, the .git/config file relative to process.cwd() is used.

Params

  • options {Object|String}: Options with cwd or path, or the cwd to use.
  • returns {Object}

Example

console.log(parse.sync());
console.log(parse.sync({ cwd: 'foo' }));
console.log(parse.sync({ cwd: 'foo', path: 'some/.git/config' }));

.expandKeys

Returns an object with only the properties that had ini-style keys converted to objects.

Params

  • config {Object}: The parsed git config object.
  • returns {Object}

Example

const config = parse.sync({ path: '/path/to/.gitconfig' });
const obj = parse.expandKeys(config);

.expandKeys examples

Converts ini-style keys into objects:

Example 1

const parse = require('parse-git-config');
const config = { 
  'foo "bar"': { doStuff: true },
  'foo "baz"': { doStuff: true } 
};

console.log(parse.expandKeys(config));

Results in:

{ 
  foo: { 
    bar: { doStuff: true }, 
    baz: { doStuff: true } 
  } 
}

Example 2

const parse = require('parse-git-config');
const config = {
  'remote "origin"': { 
    url: 'https://github.com/jonschlinkert/normalize-pkg.git',
    fetch: '+refs/heads/*:refs/remotes/origin/*' 
  },
  'branch "master"': { 
    remote: 'origin', 
    merge: 'refs/heads/master' 
  },
  'branch "dev"': { 
    remote: 'origin', 
    merge: 'refs/heads/dev', 
    rebase: true 
  }
};

console.log(parse.expandKeys(config));

Results in:

{
  remote: {
    origin: {
      url: 'https://github.com/jonschlinkert/normalize-pkg.git',
      fetch: '+refs/heads/*:refs/remotes/origin/*'
    }
  },
  branch: {
    master: {
      remote: 'origin',
      merge: 'refs/heads/master'
    },
    dev: {
      remote: 'origin',
      merge: 'refs/heads/dev',
      rebase: true
    }
  }
}

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

Contributors

CommitsContributor
66jonschlinkert
4doowb
1daviwil
1LexSwed
1sam3d
1suarasaur

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on November 20, 2018.

