Parse .git/config into a JavaScript object. sync or async.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save parse-git-config

Usage

const parse = require ( 'parse-git-config' ); console .log(parse.sync()); ( async ( ) => console .log( await parse()))();

Options

cwd

The starting directory to search from.

Type: string

Default: process.cwd() (current working directory)

path

Either the absolute path to .git config , or the path relative to the current working directory.

Type: string

Default: .git/config

Examples config object

Parsed config object will look something like:

{ core : { repositoryformatversion : '0' , filemode : true , bare : false , logallrefupdates : true , ignorecase : true , precomposeunicode : true }, 'remote "origin"' : { url : 'https://github.com/jonschlinkert/parse-git-config.git' , fetch : '+refs/heads/*:refs/remotes/origin/*' }, 'branch "master"' : { remote : 'origin' , merge : 'refs/heads/master' , ... } }

API

Asynchronously parse a .git/config file. If only the callback is passed, the .git/config file relative to process.cwd() is used.

Params

options {Object|String|Function} : Options with cwd or path , the cwd to use, or the callback function.

: Options with or , the cwd to use, or the callback function. callback {Function} : callback function if the first argument is options or cwd.

: callback function if the first argument is options or cwd. returns {Object}

Example

parse( ( err, config ) => { if (err) throw err; }); ( async ( ) => { console .log( await parse()); console .log( await parse({ cwd : 'foo' })); console .log( await parse({ cwd : 'foo' , path : 'some/.git/config' })); })();

Synchronously parse a .git/config file. If no arguments are passed, the .git/config file relative to process.cwd() is used.

Params

options {Object|String} : Options with cwd or path , or the cwd to use.

: Options with or , or the cwd to use. returns {Object}

Example

console .log(parse.sync()); console .log(parse.sync({ cwd : 'foo' })); console .log(parse.sync({ cwd : 'foo' , path : 'some/.git/config' }));

Returns an object with only the properties that had ini-style keys converted to objects.

Params

config {Object} : The parsed git config object.

: The parsed git config object. returns {Object}

Example

const config = parse.sync({ path : '/path/to/.gitconfig' }); const obj = parse.expandKeys(config);

.expandKeys examples

Converts ini-style keys into objects:

Example 1

const parse = require ( 'parse-git-config' ); const config = { 'foo "bar"' : { doStuff : true }, 'foo "baz"' : { doStuff : true } }; console .log(parse.expandKeys(config));

Results in:

{ foo : { bar : { doStuff : true }, baz : { doStuff : true } } }

Example 2

const parse = require ( 'parse-git-config' ); const config = { 'remote "origin"' : { url : 'https://github.com/jonschlinkert/normalize-pkg.git' , fetch : '+refs/heads/*:refs/remotes/origin/*' }, 'branch "master"' : { remote : 'origin' , merge : 'refs/heads/master' }, 'branch "dev"' : { remote : 'origin' , merge : 'refs/heads/dev' , rebase : true } }; console .log(parse.expandKeys(config));

Results in:

{ remote : { origin : { url : 'https://github.com/jonschlinkert/normalize-pkg.git' , fetch : '+refs/heads/*:refs/remotes/origin/*' } }, branch : { master : { remote : 'origin' , merge : 'refs/heads/master' }, dev : { remote : 'origin' , merge : 'refs/heads/dev' , rebase : true } } }

About

Contributing Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command: $ npm install && npm test

Building docs (This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.) To generate the readme, run the following command: $ npm install -g verbose/verb

Contributors

Commits Contributor 66 jonschlinkert 4 doowb 1 daviwil 1 LexSwed 1 sam3d 1 suarasaur

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

