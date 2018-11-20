Parse
.git/configinto a JavaScript object. sync or async.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save parse-git-config
const parse = require('parse-git-config');
// sync
console.log(parse.sync());
// using async/await
(async () => console.log(await parse()))();
The starting directory to search from.
Type:
string
Default:
process.cwd() (current working directory)
Either the absolute path to .git
config, or the path relative to the current working directory.
Type:
string
Default:
.git/config
Parsed config object will look something like:
{ core:
{ repositoryformatversion: '0',
filemode: true,
bare: false,
logallrefupdates: true,
ignorecase: true,
precomposeunicode: true },
'remote "origin"':
{ url: 'https://github.com/jonschlinkert/parse-git-config.git',
fetch: '+refs/heads/*:refs/remotes/origin/*' },
'branch "master"': { remote: 'origin', merge: 'refs/heads/master', ... } }
Asynchronously parse a
.git/config file. If only the callback is passed, the
.git/config file relative to
process.cwd() is used.
Params
options {Object|String|Function}: Options with
cwd or
path, the cwd to use, or the callback function.
callback {Function}: callback function if the first argument is options or cwd.
returns {Object}
Example
parse((err, config) => {
if (err) throw err;
// do stuff with config
});
// or, using async/await
(async () => {
console.log(await parse());
console.log(await parse({ cwd: 'foo' }));
console.log(await parse({ cwd: 'foo', path: 'some/.git/config' }));
})();
Synchronously parse a
.git/config file. If no arguments are passed, the
.git/config file relative to
process.cwd() is used.
Params
options {Object|String}: Options with
cwd or
path, or the cwd to use.
returns {Object}
Example
console.log(parse.sync());
console.log(parse.sync({ cwd: 'foo' }));
console.log(parse.sync({ cwd: 'foo', path: 'some/.git/config' }));
Returns an object with only the properties that had ini-style keys converted to objects.
Params
config {Object}: The parsed git config object.
returns {Object}
Example
const config = parse.sync({ path: '/path/to/.gitconfig' });
const obj = parse.expandKeys(config);
Converts ini-style keys into objects:
Example 1
const parse = require('parse-git-config');
const config = {
'foo "bar"': { doStuff: true },
'foo "baz"': { doStuff: true }
};
console.log(parse.expandKeys(config));
Results in:
{
foo: {
bar: { doStuff: true },
baz: { doStuff: true }
}
}
Example 2
const parse = require('parse-git-config');
const config = {
'remote "origin"': {
url: 'https://github.com/jonschlinkert/normalize-pkg.git',
fetch: '+refs/heads/*:refs/remotes/origin/*'
},
'branch "master"': {
remote: 'origin',
merge: 'refs/heads/master'
},
'branch "dev"': {
remote: 'origin',
merge: 'refs/heads/dev',
rebase: true
}
};
console.log(parse.expandKeys(config));
Results in:
{
remote: {
origin: {
url: 'https://github.com/jonschlinkert/normalize-pkg.git',
fetch: '+refs/heads/*:refs/remotes/origin/*'
}
},
branch: {
master: {
remote: 'origin',
merge: 'refs/heads/master'
},
dev: {
remote: 'origin',
merge: 'refs/heads/dev',
rebase: true
}
}
}
